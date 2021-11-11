Opinion

Extremism wins again? 

The aftermath of the TLP protests

By Damiya Saghir
21
0
Supporters of Tehreek-e-Labiak Pakistan, a radical Islamist party, take part in a protest march toward Islamabad, on a highway in the town of Sadhuke, in eastern Pakistan, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021. Violence at the anti-France Islamist rally in Sadhuke left at least one police officer and two demonstrators dead. ​They demanded the expulsion of France's envoy to Pakistan over publication of caricatures of Islam's Prophet Muhammad in France. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)

The past few years in Pakistan have been disputed and in a constant state of confusion as the extremist and vehement fundamentalists pull the strings, challenging the writ of the state. In the light of the recent Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan (TLP) protests, there are trigger warnings for the government of Pakistan which gets ready to negotiate another agreement with the TLP. Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan (an organization formed at the arrest of Mumtaz Qadri, the assassin of Punjab Governor Salman Taseer) considers itself the guardians of blasphemy laws in Pakistan. The recent wave of violent protests has once again been based on a series of caricatures of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) published in the French satirical magazine, Charlie Hebdo, and it demanded the expulsion of the French Ambassador and the release of their detained leader Saad Rizvi, who was arrested during the protests in April 2021.

The delay in fulfilling the demands of the TLP decides the fate of several police officers, Chinese officials and civilians whose lives are at stake. The government and the establishment remained unsure on negotiating with TLP as the former wanted to stay put and the latter wanted a stronger national security environment. Among the list of demands was also that the TLP be given the authorization to contest elections and the release of other detained persons who belong to the TLP, along with the leader himself. The word is out in the air that negotiations and agreements between TLP and the government have been signed for a ceasefire but so far, no insight has been released.

- Advertisement -

The government called a combined parliamentary session with representatives of all parties, establishment, and leaders of Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir to be briefed about the current national security environment and the agreement signed. This move was a smart approach by the government as matters of national security should be unanimously decided by all representatives. Not much has been shared yet about the briefings in the session but the breathing space required by the government and given to the TLP may have severe implications for the Government itself.

Acts of negotiation and allowing political activities in Waziristan may provoke other banned fundamentalists to use methods of blackmailing to negotiate their terms as well. If the government agrees to the demands, it means it has already failed to help the country from falling into the hands of radicals. If it doesn’t agree to the terms, chaos and vicious protests will continue to take the lives of civilians, and which may result in worsening conditions for foreign investment.

Not a long time ago, under the tenure of Asif Ali Zardari, a similar session was called upon to discuss the matter of terrorism in Waziristan and Swat. Although the government itself was not in the favour of releasing the terrorist persons a unanimous decision was reached in the affirmative bringing consequences and threats to Pakistan which later had to be dealt with by wars and violence. A hanging and more predictable implication is history repeating itself especially with an observant eye of the international community which Pakistan cannot render to neglect.

Requiring authorization to contest elections and demanding a control over the region of Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) should be viewed as non-negotiable as threats of extremism may take a leap forward. Suspicions remain that political parties may not be certain of making huge favors to the TLP but an establishment leaning in its favour wants to put an end to the protests.

The future of Pakistan seems to be more radicalized and rightist. Extremism is rising from every single stem of it. Nearly after 26 years, the establishment allows the  JUI to hold a strong and a huge Jalsa in Wana, Waziristan. It is obvious that the government and the establishment are not on the same page anymore, but it appears to be more evident that the establishment is rooting in favour of more radical and extreme Islamization in the country.

Acts of negotiation and allowing political activities in Waziristan may provoke other banned fundamentalists to use methods of blackmailing to negotiate their terms as well. If the government agrees to the demands, it means it has already failed to help the country from falling into the hands of radicals. If it doesn’t agree to the terms, chaos and vicious protests will continue to take the lives of civilians, and which may result in worsening conditions for foreign investment.

In a failing democratic state, the joint parliamentary session on the National security environment is a sign of a successful parliamentary system. However, a rising extremism, the absence of Prime Minister from the Parliamentary session, the stranglehold of the establishment, declining civil-military relations and an escalating movement towards Islamization are creating a menace in the country. While these issues prevail, the PDM has issued a new schedule of rallies which is going to be the cherry on top for the government. The questions which remains is how long will the government last and What’s left in it anymore for the people of Pakistan, and will extremism rise and win in Pakistan?

Previous articleThe day of coal is over
Next articleTabdeeli versus Sain Sarkar
Damiya Saghir
Damiya Saghir is a Political Science graduate from Kinnaird College for Women Lahore. She can be contacted at [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Comment

Tabdeeli versus Sain Sarkar

While 'Tabdeeli Sarkar' is being criticised for lack of performance, no one seems to be talking about the age-old 'Sain Sarkar'. Political parties make...
Read more
Comment

The day of coal is over

The days of coal are coming to an end. Coal has been the main target at the ongoing COP 26 climate conference in Glasgow,...
Read more
Letters

Untouchability and discrimination

In Pakistan, there is a huge population that constitutes the ‘gypsy community’, which are usually Dalits or belong to other lower castes considered untouchables....
Read more
Letters

A surging turmoil

Amid many adversities, begging is a surging misery in Pakistan. According to estimates, there are 5 to 25 million beggars in the country. This...
Read more
Letters

Water pollution of Pakistan

Water pollution is a very plebeian issue in Pakistan.The contamination of water bodies with toxic harmful entities and pathogens like fungi, viruses, bacteria, and...
Read more
Editorials

APS massacre

Before Prime Minister Imran Khan gets too happy about his readiness to appear before the Supreme Court, he should notice that the Bench summoning...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

Comment

Extremism wins again? 

The past few years in Pakistan have been disputed and in a constant state of confusion as the extremist and vehement fundamentalists pull the...

The day of coal is over

Untouchability and discrimination

A surging turmoil

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.