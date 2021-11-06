World

Glasgow braces for climate protests on global day of action

By AFP
GLASGOW, UNITED KINGDOM - 2021/11/05: A little girl holds a placard during the rally. On Day 6 of the UN Climate Change Conference (26th Conference of the Parties (COP26)), Fridays For Future Scotland and other climate change activist groups march through streets of Glasgow city centre, to hold a rally in George Square. (Photo by Iain McGuinness/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

GLASGOW: Glasgow was on Saturday bracing for a second day of protests against what campaigners say is a lack of urgency to address global warming after Greta Thunberg labelled the crunch UN climate summit there a “failure”.

Organisers and police said they expected up to 50,000 people in the streets of the Scottish city as part of about 200 protests worldwide demanding immediate action for communities already hit by the fallout of our heating planet.

Delegates from nearly 200 countries are in Glasgow to hammer out how to meet the Paris Agreement goals of limiting temperature rises to between 1.5 and 2 degrees Celsius.

At the halfway stage of the COP26 negotiations, some countries have signed up to pledges to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions, with separate deals on phasing out coal, ending foreign fossil fuel funding and slashing methane.

The promises followed a major assessment that showed global CO2 emissions are set to rebound in 2021 to pre-pandemic levels.

Activists were unimpressed during Friday’s march.

“They cannot ignore the scientific consensus and they cannot ignore us,” said Thunberg. “This is no longer a climate conference. This is now a global greenwashing festival.”

Security has been boosted around Glasgow’s locked down city centre ahead of Saturday’s march, which is expected to draw a variety of groups including the Extinction Rebellion.

“Many thousands of us are marching right across the world today to demand immediate and serious action,” said Scottish activist Mikaela Loach.

“We’re clear that warm words are not good enough — and that the next week of talks must see a serious ramping up of concrete plans.”

‘Can’t go on today’

COP26 negotiations will continue on Saturday before taking a pause on Sunday ahead of what is shaping up to be a frantic week of shuttle diplomacy, as ministers arrive to push through hard-fought compromises on a number of issues.

Countries still need to flesh out how pledges made in the Paris deal work in practice, including rules governing carbon markets, common reporting timeframes and transparency.

Countries came into COP26 with national climate plans that, when brought together, put Earth on course to warm 2.7C this century, according to the UN.

With just 1.1C of warming so far, communities across the world are already facing ever more intense fire and drought, displacement and economic ruin wrought by global heating.

“It can’t go on like this,” she said.

“We refuse to be just victims to this crisis. We are not drowning, we are fighting and on Saturday the world will hear us.”

Previous articleBaby handed to US soldiers in chaos of Afghanistan airlift still missing
Next articleKashmir president, PM discuss Kashmir dispute
AFP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Top Headlines

Baby handed to US soldiers in chaos of Afghanistan airlift still missing

NEW YORK: It was a split-second decision. Mirza Ali Ahmadi and his wife Suraya found themselves and their five children on August 19 in...
Read more
World

China ruling party plenary to further cement Xi’s grip on power

BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping, the uncontested leader of the world's most populous nation, heads a pivotal plenary of the ruling party's top figures...
Read more
World

50pc of world population to be exposed to flood, storm, tsunami by 2050: UN

ISTANBUL: An estimated 50 percent of the world’s population that live in coastal areas will be exposed to flooding, storms and tsunamis by 2030,...
Read more
World

Obesity costs Saudi economy $19bn every year: report

ANKARA: A study has shown that obesity is costing Saudi Arabia $19 billion annually and has speculated that the issue could scale up to...
Read more
World

Facebook management ‘knew what it was doing’: says former Google chief

NEW YORK: Calling for companies in the tech industry to show more restraint, former Google chief executive Eric Schmidt has said that Facebook’s conduct,...
Read more
World

Thousands of US intelligence officers face sacking for refusing Covid vaccine

Thousands of intelligence officers risk being fired for failing to obey the US government’s vaccine mandate as some Republican lawmakers raise concerns about removing...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Sports

‘Freak’ Buttler just what England ordered at T20 World Cup

LONDON: Jos Buttler's talent was evident during a youth cricket career that saw the 17-year-old hit an unbeaten 227 including 25 fours and eight...

Kashmir president, PM discuss Kashmir dispute

Glasgow braces for climate protests on global day of action

Baby handed to US soldiers in chaos of Afghanistan airlift still missing

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.