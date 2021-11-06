NATIONAL

Kashmir president, PM discuss Kashmir dispute

By APP

ISLAMABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mah­mood called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at his office on Saturday.

Mah­mood apprised the prime minister of his successful visit to the United States and Europe to motivate the Pakistan diaspora for highlighting the Kashmir dispute at the international level.

During the meeting, they also discussed the matters pertaining to the development in Kashmir.

In office since August, Mah­mood has vowed to continue his mission to expose India’s ugly face before the international community and also help the government effectively serve the AJK people in accordance with the vision and guidelines of Khan.

