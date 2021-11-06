Sports

Bangladesh’s Shakib ruled out of T20 series against Pakistan

By News Desk

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Saturday announced that all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan will not be available for the upcoming T20 series against Pakistan due to a hamstring injury.

The BCB’s chief physician said that Shakib needs three weeks to recover from the hamstring injury, adding that the cricketer will be available for the Test series against Pakistan. “Shakib will take at least three weeks to recover and get back to the field. He might be able to play the Test series.”

Earlier on October 31, Shakib was ruled out of the T20 World Cup due to the injury.

The Pakistan cricket team will tour Bangladesh right after the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup and play T20Is and Tests during their tour, scheduled to begin from November 19.

