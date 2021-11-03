NATIONAL

22 killed, several injured as Rawalpindi-bound public transport plunges into ravine in AJK

By News Desk

Around 22 people lost their lives while eight were badly injured after a Rawalpindi-bound bus fell into a ravine in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) on Wednesday.

The accident was reported by a man was selling fritters on the roadside who saw the bus plunge into the ravine. He informed about the accident to a prayer leader over phone, who then made announcements on the mosque’s loudspeaker asking villagers to rush to the accident site to being with rescue operation.

As per the details, the 40-seat coaster had started its journey from tehsil headquarters Baloch and after hardly seven kilometres developed a technical fault, according to some witnesses, who said the vehicle first hit the mountain on the left side of the road and then suddenly turned right and fell more than 500 metres down the road.

Deputy Inspector General Rashid Naeem Khan revealed that 22 people had died in the accident. He said five of the injured were sent to Kotli district, while three were transported to Baloch.

Former AJK minister Sardar Farooq Ahmed Tahir also rushed to the scene along with rescuers, said 21 bodies had been recovered from the accident site, while one of the injured succumbed to his injuries in the Baloch Rural Health Centre.

Some of the deceased were identified as four-year-old Mujtaba, Abida Mustafa, Umar Bashir, Abdul Hai, Noureen, Abdul Karim, Barkat Khan, Zubaida Kousar, Muhammad Safeer, Rukhsana Khanum, Jamil Qureshi, Mansoor, Muhammad Shafi, Nazir Abdul Karim, Naila, Haroon Gaghar, Adnan Tariq, Rashid Begum and nine-year-old Mahira.

Previous articlePakistan eases inbound air travel restrictions from November 10
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Pakistan eases inbound air travel restrictions from November 10

 In accordance with recommendations from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) Pakistan will implement revised inbound air travel rules starting November 10. In an...
Read more
NATIONAL

Complainant unmasks corrupt patwaris in Lahore, demands action

LAHORE: Punjab's Board of Revenue (BOR) and the Lahore district administration have failed to stop the corruption of patwaris as a citizen has lodged...
Read more
NATIONAL

KP Cabinet approves first-ever Food Security Policy

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet approved the first ever Food Security policy and plan which is amongst one of the Flagship project of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa...
Read more
NATIONAL

PM announces Rs120bn subsidy package to mitigate inflation impact

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday addressed the nation and announced “the country’s biggest ever” subsidy package worth Rs120 billion, providing 30 percent discount...
Read more
NATIONAL

Explainer: What is TLP and why is it protesting?

ISLAMABAD: Thousands of activists from the banned Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) have clashed with security forces over the past two weeks, shouting "death to blasphemers"...
Read more
NATIONAL

Zardari seeks acquittal in graft cases under amended NAB law

ISLAMABAD: Former president Asif Ali Zardari on Wednesday filed a plea for his acquittal in more accountability references against him under the second NAB...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Sports

‘Mentally fine, physically super-fine,’ says Afghanistan’s Hamid ahead of tonight’s T20...

From a child refugee to facing India's galacticos at the World Cup, Hamid Hassan said on Tuesday that he never considered giving up on...

Babar Azam clinches position of top-ranked batsman in ICC T20I rankings: PCB

Food shortage-Pakistan

KP Cabinet approves first-ever Food Security Policy

Guptill leads New Zealand to 16-run win over Scotland

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.