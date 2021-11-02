CITY

PHC declares non-partisan local govt elections ‘unconstitutional’

By News Desk

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Tuesday declared Neighbourhood and Village Council elections to be held in KP on a non-partisan basis unconstitutional.

In a short ruling, the high court announced this decision while hearing pleas filed by the opposition politicians against the KP government.

As per the details, Akram Khan Durrani of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), Inayatullah Khan and Mushtaq Ahmad Khan of Jamaat-e-Islami and Khushdal Khan, Himayatullah Mayar had filed a petition against the local government polls.

The PHC gave directive to the ECP to take important measures for holding party-based elections. Soon after the ruling of the high court, it became evident that the local government elections in KP will be delayed as the provincial government has sought time to think over their decision.

After the ruling, the ECP contacted the KP government and said that it will make a decision regarding the election schedule after consultations with the government.

Adding to that, the government has also restored the accounts of local bodies under the Local Government Act 2013.

Guidelines pertaining to the accounts’ operations were issued to the chief officers on the directions of Local Government Secretary Noorul Amin Mengal.

As per a spokesperson of the local government, the competent officers will be responsible for transferring of funds, currently in accounts established under the 2019 Act to the accounts created under the 2013 Act.

The statement added that these transfers will be made via cross cheques.

PFC, all local government revenue shares that tax shares would be transferred to bank accounts established under the 2013 Act as soon as possible.

Additionally, the bank account opened under the Local Government Act 2019 will cease to function.

The decision concluded by stating that payments for employees’ salaries, pensions, electricity bills, petrol and other expenses will continue as routine.

Previous articlePakistan records lowest single-day Covid-19 tally: health ministry
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

PESHAWAR

Crackdown against Covid SOPs violators, unvaccinated people in full swing

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has initiated a crackdown against the violators of coronavirus guidelines and unvaccinated people. Peshawar district administration said teams consisting of...
Read more
PESHAWAR

KP withdraws security from influentials

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has withdrawn security protocol provided to influential individuals not entitled to official security. According to a notification issued by the provincial...
Read more
PESHAWAR

Primary, middle schools closed in KP as temperatures soar

PESHAWAR: The Elementary and Secondary Education Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday directed all primary and middle-level schools to take a summer vacation from...
Read more
PESHAWAR

8 killed after passenger van falls into ravine in KP

ISLAMABAD: A passenger van plunged into a ravine in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa late on Sunday, claiming eight lives while injuring at least three others, a...
Read more
PESHAWAR

KP sets up glamping pods to facilitate tourists

PESHAWAR: In order to facilitate the tourists in the summer season, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has set up glamping pods at several sites. The pods...
Read more
PESHAWAR

Policeman laid to rest in Mardan

MARDAN: The funeral of a head constable who was killed in a terrorist attack on a police mobile in the Babuzai town of Mardan...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Skilling-up young people vital for development: president

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday, while terming intellectual excellence the key to match the pace of global advancement, said Pakistan needed to...

Pakistan LNG issues emergency tender after term cargoes cancelled

Government frees 860 TLP activists

Four terrorists killed in KP clash with police

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.