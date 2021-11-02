Pakistan records lowest single-day Covid-19 tally: health ministry

ISLAMABAD: In an indication of a dwindling fourth wave of coronavirus, Pakistan logged 457 new infections over the past 24 hours, the lowest single-day tally since October last year, the Health Ministry said Tuesday.

The daily tally had fallen below 500 last year in October.

With new cases, the nation’s overall caseload has reached 1,273,560, with 1,222,559 recoveries.

Another 10 people lost their lives due to the coronavirus, raising the death toll to 28,456.

According to the Health Ministry, some 70 million citizens have taken at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine — of them 40 million are fully vaccinated.

Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar, who leads the anti-virus strategy, told reporters the government has set a target to fully vaccinate 70 million people of its 210 million total population by the end of this year.

The government has already lifted most of coronavirus restrictions, allowing workplaces and schools to operate with fully capacity.