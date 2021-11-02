NATIONAL

Pakistan records lowest single-day Covid-19 tally: health ministry

By Anadolu Agency
A woman receives a dose of the Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the Covid-19 coronavirus at a vaccination centre in Karachi on April 5, 2021. (Photo by Rizwan TABASSUM / AFP) (Photo by RIZWAN TABASSUM/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: In an indication of a dwindling fourth wave of coronavirus, Pakistan logged 457 new infections over the past 24 hours, the lowest single-day tally since October last year, the Health Ministry said Tuesday.

The daily tally had fallen below 500 last year in October.

With new cases, the nation’s overall caseload has reached 1,273,560, with 1,222,559 recoveries.

Another 10 people lost their lives due to the coronavirus, raising the death toll to 28,456.

According to the Health Ministry, some 70 million citizens have taken at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine — of them 40 million are fully vaccinated.

Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar, who leads the anti-virus strategy, told reporters the government has set a target to fully vaccinate 70 million people of its 210 million total population by the end of this year.

The government has already lifted most of coronavirus restrictions, allowing workplaces and schools to operate with fully capacity.

Previous articleLahore farmers accuse ‘mafia’ of land grab for Ravi city
Anadolu Agency

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Lahore farmers accuse ‘mafia’ of land grab for Ravi city

It has been called Pakistan’s answer to Dubai, a brand new multitrillion-rupee development of towering skyscrapers, futuristic domes and floating walkways. But Ravi Riverfront City, described...
Read more
NATIONAL

Direct PIA flights to Baghdad soon: spokesperson

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) resumed direct flights to Najaf city of Iraq while special flights for the capital of Baghdad will begin soon. PIA...
Read more
NATIONAL

Skilling-up young people vital for development: president

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday, while terming intellectual excellence the key to match the pace of global advancement, said Pakistan needed to...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan LNG issues emergency tender after term cargoes cancelled

ISLAMABAD: State-owned Pakistan LNG Limited is seeking two liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes for delivery in November through an emergency tender after its term...
Read more
NATIONAL

Government frees 860 TLP activists

LAHORE: As many as 860 activists and supporters of the proscribed Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) party detained at prisons across Punjab were released on Tuesday,...
Read more
NATIONAL

Four terrorists killed in KP clash with police

ISLAMABAD: Four terrorists were killed in a clash with police in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, police said in a statement on Tuesday. The counter-terrorism department of police...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Pakistan LNG issues emergency tender after term cargoes cancelled

ISLAMABAD: State-owned Pakistan LNG Limited is seeking two liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes for delivery in November through an emergency tender after its term...

Government frees 860 TLP activists

Four terrorists killed in KP clash with police

Top India brands baulk after threats by Hindu hardliners

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.