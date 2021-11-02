Pakistan, Uzbekistan establish joint security commission

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Uzbekistan on Tuesday signed a protocol on the establishment of a joint security commission which was followed by the inaugural session of the body.

The signing ceremony was joined by Lt Gen Victor Makhmudov, Secretary of the Security Council of Uzbekistan, and National Security Advisor Moeed Yusuf who led their respective delegations, said a press release issued by the National Security Division.

Pleasure to announce that Pakistan & Uzbekistan today signed a historic Protocol on Joint Security Commission, followed by the inaugural session of the Commission. This will help strengthen coordination on security and regional connectivity between our two brotherly countries. pic.twitter.com/SWnyQHoOZd — Moeed W. Yusuf (@YusufMoeed) November 2, 2021

The protocol covered wide-ranging security-related matters of mutual interest and established a coordination mechanism between National Security Division and the Security Council under their respective heads.

During the inaugural session, both sides discussed various aspects of the newly-formed joint commission and the way forward for making the commission effective and mutually beneficial.

The evolving situation in Afghanistan and the need to remain constructively engaged was also discussed.

The second session of the body would be held in Uzbekistan next year.

Makhmudov, heading a five-member delegation, is on a three-day visit to Pakistan at the invitation of Yusuf.