NATIONAL

PM highlighted Kashmir dispute at every global forum: MP

By APP
Kashmiri women hold flags of Pakistan administered Kashmir as they take part in an anti-India protest rally in Karachi on August 25, 2019, in solidarity with India-administered Kashmiri. - The nuclear-armed neighbours regularly target each other with mortar shells and gunfire on the de facto border known as the Line of Control (LoC) in the disputed Himalayan territory which is claimed by both India and Pakistan. (Photo by RIZWAN TABASSUM / AFP) (Photo credit should read RIZWAN TABASSUM/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf MP Sana Ullah Khan on Wednesday said Prime Minister Imran Khan highlighted the gross rights violations in occupied Kashmir at every international forum.

Talking to the Associated Press of Pakistan, Khan said the prime minister has presented the cause at every important global forum to make them understand that peace in the South Asian region cannot be ensured without the implementation of UN resolutions on Kashmir.

He said Kashmir is under the occupation of India for the last 74 years.

“India after landing its forces in the region illegally and immorally on October 27, 1947, made a commitment before the United Nations to extend self-determination right to the Kashmiri people to decide their political future,” he said.

Responding to a question, he said the international community needs to understand the importance of the Kashmir dispute and realise the fact that durable peace in the region could only be ensured through resolving the Kashmir issue as per the aspiration of the Kashmir people.

Previous articleECP serves notices on Chaudhry, Swati
Next articleIndia probes Kashmir students for cheering Pakistan cricket win
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

At UN, Pakistan urges developed countries to deliver on climate action

UNITED NATIONS: Pakistan has called for urgent action to limit global warming, which poses an existential threat to humanity, during a high-level debate at the...
Read more
NATIONAL

China committed to peaceful development, win-win cooperation: senator

ISLAMABAD: China remained committed to the path of peaceful development, win-win cooperation and reform and opening-up, an international relations and foreign policy experts said...
Read more
NATIONAL

Tragic tales of Guantanamo Bay prison

ISLAMABAD: Even as a federal court in the United States recently declared Asadullah Haroon Gul’s 14-year imprisonment at Guantanamo Bay illegal, an eyewitness who...
Read more
NATIONAL

Coronavirus transmission rate at its lowest ever: minister

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Wednesday reported the lowest number of new Covid-19 cases in nearly a year, with new infections dropping to just under 516, Minister...
Read more
NATIONAL

India probes Kashmir students for cheering Pakistan cricket win

SRINAGAR: Police have launched an investigation after several hundred students in occupied Kashmir celebrated India's recent defeat to Pakistan in the cricket World Cup,...
Read more
NATIONAL

ECP serves notices on Chaudhry, Swati

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) issued yet another show-cause notice to Minister for Information and Broadcast Fawad Chaudhry and Minister for Railways...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Coronavirus transmission rate at its lowest ever: minister

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Wednesday reported the lowest number of new Covid-19 cases in nearly a year, with new infections dropping to just under 516, Minister...

India probes Kashmir students for cheering Pakistan cricket win

PM highlighted Kashmir dispute at every global forum: MP

ECP serves notices on Chaudhry, Swati

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.