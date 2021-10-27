PM highlighted Kashmir dispute at every global forum: MP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf MP Sana Ullah Khan on Wednesday said Prime Minister Imran Khan highlighted the gross rights violations in occupied Kashmir at every international forum.

Talking to the Associated Press of Pakistan, Khan said the prime minister has presented the cause at every important global forum to make them understand that peace in the South Asian region cannot be ensured without the implementation of UN resolutions on Kashmir.

He said Kashmir is under the occupation of India for the last 74 years.

“India after landing its forces in the region illegally and immorally on October 27, 1947, made a commitment before the United Nations to extend self-determination right to the Kashmiri people to decide their political future,” he said.

Responding to a question, he said the international community needs to understand the importance of the Kashmir dispute and realise the fact that durable peace in the region could only be ensured through resolving the Kashmir issue as per the aspiration of the Kashmir people.