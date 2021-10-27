Child abuse is becoming a major issue all over the world but is getting really common in Pakistan. Child abuse is destroying the lives of children all over Pakistan.

As compared to 2017, child sexual abuse cases increased drastically. Out of the reported cases, 985 were of sodomy, 787 were rape, 89 were pornography and child sexual abuse and 80 were of murder after sexual abuse. Futhermore, Karachi is the most affected by this problem where every day children are being lost and their bodies are being found. Unfortunately, now many new cases gave been reported in Balochistan as well.

Child Abuse is unfortunately a common occurrence in Pakistan which tries to cover itself under the guise of religion but it is shocking and sad that pedophilia or child abuse is rampant in Pakistani society. The infamous Zainab case in Kasur and the Kasur child abuse scandal are just two infamous incidents which present a very crucial picture of the disease that is plaguing our society and government officials and other important persons fail to address this issue and even if they do, it is too late and the cycle continues. Child abuse haunts Pakistani society due to many reasons. There are often chances that the perpetrator might be a family member and the lack of communication gap between parents and their children and their blind trust for family members contributes to child abuse occurring in this society.

Children who are victims of this menace lead a difficult life as they have to deal with this trauma for the rest of their lives. Some are able to leave it behind and others cannot let it go which has a negative impact on their mental health affecting their way of life such as in school, the workplace or in social interactions.

In the case of Zainab Ansari, the accused was awarded the death penalty. While from an emotional aspect, this seemed like an appropriate decision at the time of need, it does not prove effective to end child abuse. To deal with this horror that has grasped our society, it is important to take measures from a grass root level. Protection services need to be improved and the criminal justice system has to be reformed. Appropriate and proper training should be provided by the Pakistani government to police, doctors, NGO’s and those dealing with this subject in order to provide a protective environment for children in Pakistani society. Last but not the least sex education should be mandatory in the Pakistani education system and the taboo regarding it should be erased so our children can live in a safer environment.

Saba Baraan

Turbat, Kech