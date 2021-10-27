Solid waste is the main source of land pollution in Pakistan. The waste materials found in solid form include plastic bags, plastic bottles, pieces of glasses, Styrofoam, materials blocked in sewage, agricultural and chemical wastes, hospital wastes, and domestic wastes. When these materials are dumped in open places then these continue to be the cause of land pollution for indefinite periods of time. If plastics and Styrofoam items are burned then toxic gases released by them become the cause of air pollution. Their ash enhances the land pollution. For this reason these waste materials should neither be dumped into open places nor burned in order to protect environment from their pollution.

Special pit holes called landfills are made to manage solid waste materials or these are burned at high temperature. However, Government or organizations should play a key role in management of waste materials and in this regard appropriate technologies should be introduced.

The situation of solid waste management in Pakistan is a matter of grave concern as more than 5 million people die each year due to waste-related diseases. In Pakistan roughly 20 million tons of solid waste is generated annually, with annual growth rate of about 2.4 percent. Karachi, the largest city in the country, generates more than 9,000 tons of municipal waste daily. All major cities, be it Islamabad, Lahore or Peshawar, are facing enormous challenges in tackling the problem of urban waste. The root factors for the worsening garbage problem in Pakistan are lack of urban planning, outdated infrastructure, lack of public awareness and endemic corruption. Waste practices in the Pakistan need to be improved. This can start with awareness to the public regarding health and environment impact that dumped and exposed waste causes. It is imperative for the greater public to become environmentally educated, have a change in attitude and take action.

Being the 6th most populated country in the world; there is a lot of consumerism and with it a great deal of waste being produced. Like other developing countries, waste management sector in Pakistan is plagued by a wide variety of social, cultural, legislative and economic issues.

Abdul Qadir

Turbat