Performing Umrah, Imran prays for peace, prosperity of Pakistan, Ummah

ISLAMABAD: Imran Khan and First Lady Bushra Maneka-Khan performed Umrah pilgrimage along with an accompanying delegation late Saturday, the first day of the prime minister’s three-day visit to Saudi Arabia.

Khan prayed for the peace and prosperity of Pakistan as well as the Muslim community.

Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI performed Umrah in Masjid Al Haram, Makkah last night. pic.twitter.com/rWFlOcNlqF — Prime Minister’s Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) October 24, 2021

After his arrival in Medina in the evening, the prime minister proceeded to Al-Masjid an-Nabawi where he paid his respects at Roza-i-Rasool, offered prayer and prayed for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan.