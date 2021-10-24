NATIONAL

Performing Umrah, Imran prays for peace, prosperity of Pakistan, Ummah

By Staff Report
PRIME MINISTER IMRAN KHAN PERFORMS UMRAH.MAKKAH, SAUDI ARABIA, ON OCTOBER 24, 2021.

ISLAMABAD: Imran Khan and First Lady Bushra Maneka-Khan performed Umrah pilgrimage along with an accompanying delegation late Saturday, the first day of the prime minister’s three-day visit to Saudi Arabia.

Khan prayed for the peace and prosperity of Pakistan as well as the Muslim community.

After his arrival in Medina in the evening, the prime minister proceeded to Al-Masjid an-Nabawi where he paid his respects at Roza-i-Rasool, offered prayer and prayed for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan.

Khan, on arrival in Jeddah, was received by Deputy Governor of Makkah Prince Bandar bin Sultan while in Medina, he was welcomed by Deputy Governor Prince Saud Bin Khalid Al-Faisal.

The prime minister arrived in Saudi Arabia on a three-day visit to attend the launch of the Middle East Green Initiative Summit being held in Riyadh.

He is visiting the kingdom at the invitation of Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman. He will also participate in the Pakistan-Saudi Investment Forum and meet the top Saudi leadership.

He is also expected to have a meeting with members of the Pakistan community residing in Saudi Arabia.

Khan is accompanied by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Energy Minister Hammad Azhar and his adviser on environment protection Malik Amin Aslam.

Staff Report

