FIA nabs 13 ‘smugglers’, seizes 350,000 Saudi Riyals

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) claimed on Saturday to have arrested 13 alleged currency smugglers during raids in Peshawar over the past three days. FIA deputy director Riaz Khan relayed that 350,000 Saudi riyals have been seized from the arrested smugglers.

He said a passenger who was to smuggle foreign currency to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) arrested at Peshawar’s Bacha Khan Airport. During interrogation, he added, the suspect disclosed the names of his associates involved in illegal currency trade.

FIA later arrested them as well and recovered 163,500 Saudi riyals from their possession, Khan said, adding that 13 currency smugglers have been rounded up over the past three days with a total of 350,000 riyals recovered from their possession. A case has been registered against all the arrested men with investigation launched.