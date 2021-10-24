Several flights at Lahore airport cancelled over ‘operational issues’

A number of flights inbound and an outbound flights at the Allama Iqbal International Airport, including one from the United Arab Emirate (UAE), were cancelled on Sunday as airport staff cited operational issues.

As per details, there was a shortage of planes of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) due to which some of the outbound flights could not operate as per schedule.

Another flight operating from Sharjah to land in Lahore has been canceled, while one Karachi-bound Lahore flight too was axed.

Separately from other private airlines, one to-and-fro flight between Lahore and UAE and one between Lahore and Qatar, as well as a private flight to the port city were also canceled.

Moreover, another private flight to Ras al Khaimah and one back-and-forth flight to Karachi were also among the flights that were called off.