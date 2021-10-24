NATIONAL

Several flights at Lahore airport cancelled over ‘operational issues’

By Monitoring Report

A number of flights inbound and an outbound flights at the Allama Iqbal International Airport, including one from the United Arab Emirate (UAE), were cancelled on Sunday as airport staff cited operational issues.

As per details, there was a shortage of planes of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) due to which some of the outbound flights could not operate as per schedule.

Another flight operating from Sharjah to land in Lahore has been canceled, while one Karachi-bound Lahore flight too was axed.

Separately from other private airlines, one to-and-fro flight between Lahore and UAE and one between Lahore and Qatar, as well as a private flight to the port city were also canceled.

Moreover, another private flight to Ras al Khaimah and one back-and-forth flight to Karachi were also among the flights that were called off.

 

Previous articleFIA nabs 13 ‘smugglers’, seizes 350,000 Saudi Riyals
Next articleTop oil exporter Saudi Arabia targets net zero emissions by 2060
Monitoring Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

FIA nabs 13 ‘smugglers’, seizes 350,000 Saudi Riyals

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) claimed on Saturday to have arrested 13 alleged currency smugglers during raids in Peshawar over the past three days....
Read more
NATIONAL

NAB amendment ordinance 2021 challenged in LHC

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Amendment Bill 2021 has been challenged in Lahore High Court (LHC) Saturday. According to details, the plaintiff said that the NAB...
Read more
NATIONAL

Opposition giving priority to their personal interests: Usman Buzdar

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Sunday said that unfortunately the opposition was giving priority to their personal interests over national interest. In a statement...
Read more
NATIONAL

PML-N leader Shaista Pervaiz to contest NA-133 by-election

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has decided to field Shaista Pervaiz Malik for the NA-133 by-election to be held on December 5. Shaista is an...
Read more
NATIONAL

BAP’s disgruntled group secures required number to oust Jam Kamal-led Balochistan govt

With the addition of four "missing" lawmakers of the provincial assembly, the group of the Balochistan Awami Party's (BAP) splinter group has secured the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan maintains below 2pc Covid-19 positivity rate for over a week

Pakistan reported a coronavirus positivity rate of less than 2 per cent for the ninth consecutive day, according to government data released by the...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

CITY

NAB begins probe into SMBBMU AC seat issue

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has started a probe against the authorities of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University (SMBBMU) Larkana for not issuing...

Opposition giving priority to their personal interests: Usman Buzdar

PML-N leader Shaista Pervaiz to contest NA-133 by-election

West Indies women to play three ODIs in Karachi

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.