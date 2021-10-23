NATIONAL

Banned TLP March: Interior Minister reviews law & order situation in Lahore

By Staff Report

LAHORE:On the direction of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad chaired a meeting to review law and order situation at Punjab Safe City Authority (PSCA) Headquarter, according to a handout issued by PSCA media centre here Saturday.
The meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Pir Noor ul Haq Qadri, Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur, Senator Ejaz Chaudhry, Provincial Law Minister Raja Basharat, Provincial Minister Chaudhry Zaheer-ud-Din, Punjab Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal, Punjab IGP Rao Sardar Ali Khan, Additional Chief Secretary Home and Commissioner Lahore.
The meeting reviewed the overall law and order situation in the country, and Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) briefed the ministers on current law and order situation, as well as the strategy of law enforcement agencies.
The Interior Minister assessed various aspects of the protest of a banned organization and sought suggestions of all the departments concerned regarding future line of action. The meeting also considered the matters pertaining to dialogue with the banned organization, and it was agreed that all possible measures would put in order to maintain peace in the country.

Previous articleNo ‘understanding’ with US to ‘use Pakistani airspace’, says MOFA
Next articlePML-N MPA Nishat Daha passes away
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Pakistan succumbs to IMF pressure, accepts new conditions: report

Pakistan's talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) have not failed as the country has accepted most of the Fund's new conditions. According to the...
Read more
NATIONAL

PML-N MPA Nishat Daha passes away

KHANEWAL: Pakistan Muslim League (N) MPA Nishat Ahmed Khan Daha passed away here on Saturday. According to family sources, he was ill for the past...
Read more
NATIONAL

No ‘understanding’ with US to ‘use Pakistani airspace’, says MOFA

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office has rejected a CNN report of an agreement regarding the use of Pakistan's airspace by the US to conduct military and...
Read more
NATIONAL

Talks with IMF still underway: says Finance Ministry

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Finance has said that Pakistan has accepted most of the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) new conditions and any reports suggesting...
Read more
NATIONAL

Afghan situation to directly impact Pakistan: says Fawad Chaudhry

DUBAI: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry has said that any situation in Afghanistan has a direct impact on Pakistan. Addressing a news conference...
Read more
NATIONAL

PM Imran Khan arrives in Madina on three-day official visit

Prime Minister Imran Khan is in Saudi Arabia for a three-day visit, from October 23 to 25, where he is set to attend the...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

No ‘understanding’ with US to ‘use Pakistani airspace’, says MOFA

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office has rejected a CNN report of an agreement regarding the use of Pakistan's airspace by the US to conduct military and...

Talks with IMF still underway: says Finance Ministry

Afghan situation to directly impact Pakistan: says Fawad Chaudhry

England thrashes West Indies with worst T20 defeat

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.