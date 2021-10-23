NATIONAL

Security forces kill 9 terrorists in Mastung

By Staff Report
Police on Saturday killed nine militants belonging to various proscribed organisations in Balochistan’s Mastung area and recovered arms and ammunition from them, a spokesperson for the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) said.

The spokesperson said that CTD officials, acting on an intelligence report, had raided a camp and killed militants belonging to the Balochistan Liberation Army, Baloch Liberation Front and United Baloch Army while conducting an operation in Mastung’s mountainous area of Roshi.

The spokesperson added that nine sub-machine guns with 350 rounds, 20 kilogrammes of explosive material, detonators, a rocket propelled grenade (RPG) and two shells were recovered during the operation.

Terrorist activities were planned from the camp and terrorists were trained and sent from the location to Quetta and other parts of the province, the spokesperson said, adding that the camp was successfully destroyed by security forces.

Those in the camp also fired back during the operation, according to the CTD official. They said a case was registered in the CTD police station against the accomplices of the slain militants and an investigation had begun for which operations would be conducted in other parts of the province.

On September 26, security forces claimed to have killed a commander of the militant Islamic State (IS) group in a raid in Mastung district.

Before that, at least 11 suspected IS militants were killed in a gun battle with CTD personnel in Mastung on August 30.

