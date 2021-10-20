Sports

Australian ex-cricket star Michael Slater arrested

By AFP

SYDNEY: Australian cricket great Michael Slater was arrested in Sydney on Wednesday over domestic violence allegations.

Local media reported the 51-year-old, now a well-known television pundit, was arrested in connection with an alleged incident that occurred last week.

New South Wales police confirmed they had taken a 51-year-old man into custody in Sydney’s northern beaches.

“Officers attached to the Eastern Suburbs Police Area Command commenced an investigation yesterday, after receiving reports of a domestic violence incident alleged to have occurred on Tuesday 12 October 2021,” police said in a statement.

“Following inquiries, detectives attended a home at Manly about 9:20 am today and spoke with a 51-year-old man.

“He has since been arrested and taken to Manly Police Station.”

Slater occupied a position at the top of the Australian Test batting order for close to a decade, hitting 5,312 runs before his 2004 retirement.

Previous articleUS Capitol riot panel votes to hold Trump aide Bannon in criminal contempt
AFP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Asia Cup 2023 will be played in ODI format: Ramiz

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja on Monday said that the 2023 Asia Cup in Pakistan would be a 50-over competition. “The ACC has...
Read more
Sports

Yuvraj Singh arrested and released on bail in casteist remarks investigation

Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh was released on Saturday after being briefly arrested as part of an investigation into offensive remarks allegedly made by...
Read more
Sports

‘Skinny guy’ to ‘Pakistan life-saver’: Shoaib Malik eyes T20 World Cup glory with last hurrah

When Shoaib Malik takes the field for Pakistan in the Twenty20 World Cup, the 39-year-old all-rounder could be forgiven for feeling his age. When Malik...
Read more
Sports

Pakistan beat West Indies in first warm-up match of T20 World Cup

The Pakistan squad beat West Indies by seven wickets through an all-out team effort in their warm-up match for the ICC Men's T20 World...
Read more
Sports

Braves walk off again to take 2-0 series lead over Dodgers

LOS ANGELES: Eddie Rosario cracked a line-drive single up the middle to score Dansby Swanson and give the Atlanta Braves their second straight walk-off...
Read more
Sports

Scotland shock Bangladesh with six-run win at T20 World Cup

Chris Greaves starred with bat and ball as Scotland shocked Bangladesh with a six-run win on the opening day of the Twenty20 World Cup...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.