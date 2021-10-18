NATIONAL

Pakistan seeks to strengthen relations with Japan, says PM Khan

By Staff Report

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday reaffirmed Pakistan’s strong desire to further deepen and broaden bilateral cooperation in the economic, trade, development, and investment sectors with Japan.

The prime minister’s statement came during his meeting with the Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan Kuninori Matsuda, where the premier congratulated the official on the successful completion of his tenure in the country.

Prime Minister Imran Khan underscored the high importance Pakistan attaches to its relationship with Japan, which was embedded in mutual trust and understanding.

In the regional context, the prime minister highlighted Pakistan's vital interest in a peaceful and stable Afghanistan, the statement said.

In the regional context, the prime minister highlighted Pakistan’s vital interest in a peaceful and stable Afghanistan, the statement said.

He stressed that the international community must remain positively engaged with the new Afghan administration, provide urgently needed humanitarian assistance, and take steps to prevent economic collapse there, including through release of Afghanistan’s frozen assets.

The prime minister also underlined the importance of national reconciliation and an inclusive political structure, according to the statement.

Meanwhile, the ambassador thanked the premier for addressing a letter to the new Prime Minister of Japan Fumio Kishida and recalled the prime minister’s engagement with the Japanese dignitaries on various issues.

The Japanese ambassador thanked the prime minister for his strong leadership in further solidifying Pakistan’s relations with Japan and in support of peace and stability in the region and beyond.

The ambassador also conveyed profound thanks to the Pakistani government for facilitating the evacuation of Japanese nationals and others from Afghanistan.

Ambassador Matsuda also highlighted the MoU signed between the two sides on the export of manpower from Pakistan to Japan under the Technical Intern Training Programme (TITP) and Specified Skilled Workers (SSW) Programme.

“The year 2022 will mark the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between Pakistan and Japan. The two sides envisage the celebration of this milestone in a befitting manner,” the statement added.

Staff Report

