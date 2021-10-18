NA-133 by-election on December 5: ECP

ISLAMABAD: The by-election in the NA-133 constituency of Lahore will be held on December 5, the Election Commission of Pakistan announced.

The seat fell vacant after the death of Pervaiz Malik, MP and Lahore president of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, last week.

The prime minister has nominated his assistant on food security Jamshed Iqbal Cheema as the candidate of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf for the by-election.

Formerly NA-127, the central Lahore constituency — covering the neighbourhoods of Liaqatabad, Model Town Extention, Kot Lakhpat, Chungi Amar Sadhu and Township — has traditionally been a PML-N seat that Malik secured in 2013 and 2018.

In 2018, PTI Central Punjab President Ejaz Chaudhry had contested the election against Malik and lost with a margin of some 12,000 votes.

However, the tenure for the seat will not be more than one year, thus having a little charm for the aspirants.