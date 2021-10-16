NATIONAL

Pakistan condemns suicide attack at Kandahar mosque

By Staff Report
Pakistani policemen stand guard outside the Pakistan's Foreign Ministry building on the arrival of Indian diplomats to meet with an Indian spy Commander Kulbhushan Jadhav, a serving Indian naval officer and RAW operative, in Islamabad on September 2, 2019. - Pakistan said it would grant consular access to an alleged Indian spy on death row on September 2, weeks after the International Court of Justice called for a review of his sentence in a case that has stoked tensions between the nuclear-armed rivals. (Photo by AAMIR QURESHI / AFP) (Photo credit should read AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan strongly condemned the terrorist attack at a mosque in Kandahar city, capital of Afghanistan’s southern Kandahar province, which killed 47 people and wounded scored on Friday.

“Pakistan condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, including despicable attacks on places of worship,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement late Friday.

The government and people of Pakistan convey their support, and heartfelt condolences, to the people of Afghanistan and stand in solidarity with them in this hour of grief, the statement added.

According to local media, the explosions occurred inside the Fatimiya mosque — a Shi’ite Muslim mosque — at midday when hundreds of worshippers were offering Friday prayers.

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the bombing. In a statement posted late Friday on social media, the militant group said two of the group’s members shot and killed security guards manning the entrance of the mosque.

One detonated his explosives at the entrance of the mosque and the other inside, it said.

An eyewitness told AFP he heard three explosions, one at the main door of the mosque, another at a southern area, and a third where worshippers wash before their prayers.

Another witness also said that three blasts rocked the mosque in the centre of the town during Friday prayers, the busiest congregation of the week.

“We are saddened to learn that an explosion took place in a mosque of the Shiite brotherhood in the first district of Kandahar city in which a number of our compatriots were martyred and wounded,” tweeted interior ministry spokesman Qari Sayed Khosti, of the Taliban movement that rules Afghanistan.

“Special forces of the Islamic Emirate have arrived in the area to determine the nature of the incident and bring the perpetrators to justice.”

According to an AFP journalist, the mosque was full of people at the time of the explosions, and at least 15 ambulances rushed to the scene.

Graphic images posted to social media, which could not be immediately verified, showed bodies lying on the floor of the Fatemieh mosque.

— With additional input from AFP, AP

Previous articleUS offers payments, relocation to family of Afghans killed in botched drone attack
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Supreme Court seeks report on non-restoration of Punjab local bodies

The Supreme Court (SC) on Friday grilled the Punjab government officials over the government’s failure to restore local bodies across the province as it...
Read more
NATIONAL

NCOC allows reopening of shrines, cinemas for fully vaccinated citizens

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Friday allowed the reopening of cinemas and shrines for fully vaccinated citizens across the country. The forum...
Read more
NATIONAL

PM is bowing down to IMF dictates: Shehbaz

LAHORE: Lambasting the government over skyrocketing inflation in the country, Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif has said that Prime...
Read more
NATIONAL

Reham Khan apologises to Zulfi Bukhari after losing defamation case

Broadcaster Reham Khan on Friday apologised to Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Zulfi Bukhari after losing a defamation case brought by the latter against her...
Read more
NATIONAL

Fawad urges media to provide solution to fake news

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Friday lashed out at YouTubers for operating with "impunity". The federal minister, addressing at an event,...
Read more
NATIONAL

KP govt approves Rs7.80bn urban centers plan for tribal districts

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has approved a development program under which a total of 868 uplift schemes would be carried out across the...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

US Capitol Police officer charged with telling rioter to destroy evidence

WASHINGTON: Federal prosecutors on Friday accused a US Capitol Police officer of obstructing a probe into the Jan. 6 attack on the government building...

Epaper – October 16 LHR 2021

Epaper – October 16 KHI 2021

Epaper – October 16 ISB 2021

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.