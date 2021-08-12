PPP leader named joint opposition candidate for Kashmir president election

MUZAFFARABAD: The joint opposition nominated a Pakistan Peoples Party leader, Mian Abdul Waheed, as their candidate for the office of president of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Waheed was elected from the LA-26 constituency of Azad Kashmir Legislative Assembly, Muzaffarabad-III, in the general elections held on July 25.

Earlier on Wednesday, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf nominated Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry as its candidate for the post. He will submit his nomination papers today.

Chaudhry was elected MLA from LA-3, Mirpur-III, securing his seventh victory in nine general elections since 1985. Apart from these general elections, two by-elections were also held in the constituency and both were won by him.

The PTI has formed a government in the mountainous region following a clear lead in the elections.

According to official results, it clinched 26 general seats of the 53-member House. Three more PTI candidates were elected unopposed the following day against five seats reserved for women.

Days later, it secured another three reserved seats, raising its strength to 32 in the House.