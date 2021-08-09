NATIONAL

Several tourists looted at gunpoint in Swat

By News Desk

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) police said that around 20 tourists were looted at gunpoint in Swat’s Bahrain area on Monday, according to Dawn.

A police official told Dawn that “around 20 tourists from Lahore were travelling to Kalam in a coaster when they were stopped by motorcyclists.” He further told that the armed men then entered the coaster and looted the tourists.

He said that the tourists, however, managed to escape with Rs400,000 in cash and nine smartphones, adding that as soon as the robbery was reported, the police reached the area and started an investigation.

Earlier on Thursday last, tourists going to different scenic spots in the province were looted at gunpoint. Several dacoits had stopped one coaster van at Osakai on Dir-Chitral road and another in the limits of Malakand Police Station, and looted the tourists at gunpoint. The dacoits had snatched precious mobile phones, watches, cash, ATM cards and other valuables from the tourists, according to a report.

So far, the police have failed to arrest the people behind the tourists’ robbery incidents.

Previous articleTwo killed as roof collapses due to mortar shell explosion
News Desk

