NATIONAL

Two killed as roof collapses due to mortar shell explosion

By INP

RAHIM YAR KHAN: A father and son were killed when roof of a room collapsed due to a mortar shell explosion on Monday.

According to details, the incident took place in Basti Adil Shah of Rahim Yar Khan where a 50-year-old scrap dealer Siraj Ahmad who purchased a mortar shell in scrap was cutting it with angle grinder.

The mortar shell exploded during cutting resultantly roof of the roof caved in.

Two including Siraj, 50, and his son Sajjad, 15, were killed in the roof collapse.

The bodies was laid to rest at local graveyard.

The CTD and other security agencies gathered the evidences from the scene of blast, confirmed that blast resulted to exploding of mortar shell and dispatched the report to authorities.

INP

