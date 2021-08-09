HEADLINES

PM urges masses to plant one tree each to ensure clean Pakistan

Imran inaugurates world’s biggest Miyawaki urban forest in Lahore

By APP

LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday highlighting the importance of forests in checking global warming and pollution urged the masses, especially, youth to plant at least one tree each and look after it to ensure a clean and pollution-free Pakistan for the future generations.

He expressed these views while inaugurating the world’s biggest Miyawaki urban forest, as part of monsoon drive under the 10 Billion Tree Tsunami project.

The prime minister hoped that the development of Miyawaki forest in the provincial capital will help revive the past glory of Lahore, which used to be a city of gardens with trees planted all around, and now was considered as one of the most polluted cities of Pakistan.

He dedicated the Miyawaki forest Lahore to Prof. Dr. Akira Miyawaki, a Japanese botanist and expert in plant ecology, who died on July 16, 2021.

He said that contrary to the only 640 million trees planted in the country’s history by 2013, the government of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa planted one billion trees in the province during 2013 to 2018.

The premier said that now the government’s target was to plant 10 billion trees across the country.

He said that as the world was faced with the issue of global warming due to various reasons including deforestation, Pakistan was doing, what it can do, to check the phenomenon through various measures, adding, but there was a need to take measures at global level.

The prime minister lauded the efforts of Chief Minister Punjab and his team for developing Miyawaki forests in Lahore.

On this occasion he was told that Miyawaki forest has been developed over 100 kanals with a total of over 160,000 plants which grow ten times quicker than a normal forest owing to the unique Miyawaki technique.

It uses specialised land preparation as well as indigenous varieties with varying growth rates to produce fast growing urban forests.

Prime Minister Imran was further told that another 53 Miyawaki forests were being grown at different parts of Lahore to create sinks for carbon as well as for better pollution abatement in the city.  All have been geo-tagged for monitoring of their growth and development.

About 500 million trees were being planted across the country under the ongoing monsoon plantation drive which was the largest ever such drive in Pakistan.

Previous articleContractors who powered US war in Afghanistan stuck in Dubai
Next articleWell-timed digitalisation can ‘catapult’ Pakistan to progress: President Alvi
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Shireen Mazari says UK never asked Pakistan for Covid-19 data

Slamming the British government’s decision of retaining Pakistan on its list of countries facing travel restrictions, Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari...
Read more
HEADLINES

Well-timed digitalisation can ‘catapult’ Pakistan to progress: President Alvi

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday said with timely decisions and preparedness on digitalisation, Pakistan could make great strides in technological revolution. “Pakistan will...
Read more
NATIONAL

Court extends detention of suspect’s parents for two weeks in Noor murder

ISLAMABAD: A district and sessions court in Islamabad on Monday extended until August 23 the judicial remand of parents and two domestic helpers of...
Read more
NATIONAL

Fawad says govt ready to trial electronic voting in 2023

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Monday said electronic voting was the most effective tool to ensure transparency in the elections...
Read more
Top Headlines

Afghanistan forces battling to retake Kunduz as Taliban advance in north

KABUL: Afghan commandoes launched a counter-attack on Monday to try to beat back Taliban fighters who overran the northern city of Kunduz a day...
Read more
NATIONAL

NCOC daily report: 4,040 new cases, 53 deaths from Covid-19

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Sunday reported 4,040 new Covid-19 cases, the National Command and Operation Centre said on Monday. The NCOC, a department leading campaign against...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Court extends detention of suspect’s parents for two weeks in Noor...

ISLAMABAD: A district and sessions court in Islamabad on Monday extended until August 23 the judicial remand of parents and two domestic helpers of...

UN sounds ‘deafening’ warning on climate change

Police fail to determine motive behind murder of Mubashir Khokhar

Security staff stop Firdous Ashiq Awan from entering Punjab Assembly

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.