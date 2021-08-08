Govt defers plan to use PM House for commercial purposes

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has deferred the plan to use the Prime Minister House for commercial purposes.

Sources said that the Ministry of Housing and works had proposed to utilise the auditorium, two guest wings and lawn of the Prime Minister’s House on yearly basis for commercial use through a competitive bidding process.

However the cabinet in the last meeting deferred the plan to generate revenue for the public sector.

Sources said that the ministry had a plan to use premises for international as well as local food and cultural events, international style high-end exhibitions including vintage cars, international as well as local corporate receptions, corporate high-end products launch ceremonies/Inaugural exhibitions and high-end diplomatic and other receptions.

Sources said that the,Ministry had also proposed a seven member approval committee under the chairmanship of Shafqaat Mahmood which would evaluate and approve the bids and would provide strategic guidance to the central management committee.

Sources said that the present government has taken a number of initiatives under the prime minister’s guidance to discourage the traditional protocols besides necessary instructions have already been issued for reducing protocols of the ministers and other dignitaries.

The government now intends to utilise highly valuable and prestigious official buildings for commercial and business activities that would on one hand dispel the general perception of exuberant expenditure on the maintenance and up-keep of these assets whereas on the other hand it would generate sizable revenue for the public sector.