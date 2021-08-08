NATIONAL

Govt defers plan to use PM House for commercial purposes

By Shahzad Paracha

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has deferred the plan to use the Prime Minister House for commercial purposes.

Sources said that the Ministry of Housing and works had proposed to utilise the auditorium, two guest wings and lawn of the Prime Minister’s House on yearly basis for commercial use through a competitive bidding process.

However the cabinet in the last meeting deferred the plan to generate revenue for the public sector.

Sources said that the ministry had a plan to use premises for international as well as local food and cultural events, international style high-end exhibitions including vintage cars, international as well as local corporate receptions, corporate high-end products launch ceremonies/Inaugural exhibitions and high-end diplomatic and other receptions.

Sources said that the,Ministry had also proposed a seven member approval committee under the chairmanship of Shafqaat Mahmood which would evaluate and approve the bids and would provide strategic guidance to the central management committee.

Sources said that the present government has taken a number of initiatives under the prime minister’s guidance to discourage the traditional protocols besides necessary instructions have already been issued for reducing protocols of the ministers and other dignitaries.

The government now intends to utilise highly valuable and prestigious official buildings for commercial and business activities that would on one hand dispel the general perception of exuberant expenditure on the maintenance and up-keep of these assets whereas on the other hand it would generate sizable revenue for the public sector.

Previous articleNew 5-year programme for Pakistan to focus structural reforms, health, education: WB
Shahzad Paracha

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

New 5-year programme for Pakistan to focus structural reforms, health, education: WB

ISLAMABAD: The World Bank Group is preparing its new 5-year program of support for Pakistan, the Country Partnership Framework (CPF) for 2022-2026 with special...
Read more
HEADLINES

COAS praises NCOC team for completing 500 days of continuous struggle

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Sunday paid tribute to the team of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC)...
Read more
NATIONAL

UNSC calls for bringing Dasu attack perpetrators to justice

ISLAMABAD: The United Nations Security Council has urged its member countries to cooperate with Islamabad in bringing to justice the perpetrators of an attack...
Read more
NATIONAL

With e-voting all contestants will accept the results, PM Imran Khan says

ISLAMABAD: With Pakistani-made electronic voting machines in place, Prime Minister Imran Khan said Sunday finally there will be an election whose results will be...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan, China for early completion of Dasu bus blast probe

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and China have decided to wrap up the probe into the Dasu bus blast as soon as possible. The decision was taken in...
Read more
HEADLINES

Schools to remain closed till August 19: Sindh education minister

KARACHI:  Sindh Education Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah announced Sunday that schools will reopen after 10 days, on August 19. Speaking at a press conference...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

With e-voting all contestants will accept the results, PM Imran Khan...

ISLAMABAD: With Pakistani-made electronic voting machines in place, Prime Minister Imran Khan said Sunday finally there will be an election whose results will be...

Pakistan, China for early completion of Dasu bus blast probe

Schools to remain closed till August 19: Sindh education minister

Pakistan rubbishes Indian infiltration claim

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.