Nawaz to return to Pakistan when doctors permit: Shehbaz

By online

ISLAMABAD: PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif has said that government statements based on political hatred are against the prestige of  the country.

In a statement issued here Friday he said statements given by government against the facts in order to take political mileage  are deplorable.

Playing politics on the life of Nawaz Sharif who remained prime minister for three times is inhuman, he remarked.

He went on to say that government attitude on defaming an individual for the sake of politics is bringing bad name for the country. They should nail senses.

Sending Nawaz Sharif to London for medical treatment was the decision of Imran Niazi government, he held. Treatment facilities for Nawaz Sharif were not available in Pakistan was also decision of a government board.

He underscored that the decision for treatment and stay in respect of Nawaz Sharif in London would be taken as per doctors advice. Nawaz Sharif will return to Pakistan when the doctors permit.

Appeal has been filed to meet the legal formalities, he pointed out. Nawaz Sharif can stay in London till the decision of appeal, he added.

On Thursday, the Home Office of United Kingdom has rejected PML-N supreme leader and three-time prime minister Nawaz’s request for visa extension.

“The UK Home Office has excused itself from further extending Muhammad Nawaz Sharif’s visa,” PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said in a statement.

The Sharif family has also decided to appeal the decision.

She said the Home Office had stated that Nawaz could file an appeal against this decision in the immigration tribunal.

“Nawaz Sharif’s lawyers have filed the appeal in the British immigration tribunal,” Marriyum added.

She said the Home Office’s order would remain “without effect” until a decision on the appeal, and that “Nawaz Sharif can reside in the UK legally until the appeal is decided.”

Nawaz has been living in London since November 2019 after he was allowed to leave the country for medical treatment.

In December last year, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Mirza Shahzad Akbar had told a press conference that Pakistan had written a letter to the UK for the cancellation of Nawaz’s visa, which was issued for medical treatment after taking an undertaking. The six-month visa had not been extended by the UK, he had said at the time, adding that negotiations were continuing with UK for the deportation of Nawaz.

Previous articleADB lends Pakistan $500 million for vaccine procurement
online

