PFF partners with GSV to launch Pakistan Football League

The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) has partnered with Global Soccer Ventures (GSV) to launch the Pakistan Football League (PFL) and promote the sport in the country.

According to the PFF, the collaboration is not only for the league but it will also focus on developing a state-of-the-art stadium in Karachi. The inter-city franchise league will also collaborate with top football clubs in Europe.

The federation said that the collaboration will ensure utilisation of funds only for the right reasons and Pakistani football players.

It further said: “PFF has placed players at the heart of everything. PFL will help rebuild football in Pakistan by developing a new generation of players. It is designed to create a new football ecosystem to place Pakistan’s players in top priority.”

PFF President Ashfaq Shah said: “It is about time we take control to secure the future of Pakistan’s players. I am proud to partner with GSV, who has created a revolutionary vision for Pakistan. It is my mission to make football recognised in Pakistan as a professional sport and give it the professional impetus to cultivate our national talent and help them compete at international level on our own soil.”

GSV CEO Zabe Khan said: “In Pakistan, football has been a neglected sport for several decades. There is nothing preventing football’s revival in Pakistan. The country needs to rise and play. My strategy offers a solution for the revival through a blend of infrastructure, international collaboration and a sensational league.”

GSV Chief Operating Officer Mike Farnan said: “Pakistan is a sleeping giant with huge potential for football. At Manchester United International, the globalisation strategy was to focus on emerging markets. I have decided to adopt the same approach for Pakistan by creating a new football landscape. It is a big challenge in a big nation and for that I am willing to give Pakistan’s football a legitimate opportunity”.

GSV will make a ground-breaking announcement in the coming weeks to reveal the full details of the plans.