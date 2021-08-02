World

Russia to scale up military drills near Afghan border: Ifax

By Reuters

MOSCOW: Russia will send an additional contingent of 800 troops to take part in military exercises at the Afghan border and use two times more hardware there than originally planned, Interfax news agency reported on Monday citing the defence ministry.

The drills, which are set to take place on August 5-10 and involve Uzbek and Tajik forces, come as the security situation had rapidly deteriorated in Afghanistan amid a US troop withdrawal.

Russia said that 1,800 of its soldiers would take part in the drills, instead of 1,000 as initially planned. More than 2,500 troops would be involved in total, it said.

Moscow will also use 420 units of military hardware for the drills, two times more than originally planned, it said.

It did not say why it was increasing the size of the drills.

Previous articleDeath toll in Turkey wildfires rises to eight, coastal resorts affected
Reuters

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Death toll in Turkey wildfires rises to eight, coastal resorts affected

ISTANBUL: The death toll from wildfires on Turkey's southern coast rose to eight on Sunday as firefighters battled for a fifth day to contain...
Read more
World

US military aids Israel-managed tanker attacked off Oman

DUBAI: The US Navy is assisting an Israeli-managed petroleum products tanker attacked off Oman with two crew members killed, the US military said late...
Read more
Top Headlines

Taliban rockets hit Kandahar airport, flights suspended

KABUL: Taliban fighters struck Kandahar airport in southern Afghanistan with at least three rockets overnight, the insurgent group's spokesman said on Sunday, adding that...
Read more
World

Myanmar army ruler pledges elections, ASEAN cooperation

BANGKOK: Myanmar's military ruler Min Aung Hlaing on Sunday again promised new multi-party elections and said his government is ready to work with any...
Read more
World

‘The war has changed’: CDC calls for new response to Delta variant

WASHINGTON: The war against Covid-19 has changed because of the highly contagious Delta variant, the US Centers for Disease Control said, proposing a clearer...
Read more
World

Thousands displaced as floods hit Bangladesh Rohingya camps

DHAKA: Heavy monsoon rains triggered landslides and flash floods in refugees camps displacing thousands of Rohingya Muslims in southeastern Bangladesh this week, UN and...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.