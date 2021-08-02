Citizens without CNIC to be vaccinated with on-spot biometric in Karachi

Even without computerised national identity cards, the citizens of Karachi may now receive the Covid-19 vaccines after on-the-spot biometric registration at the Mass Vaccination Centres in the city, the Sindh Health Department confirmed to Dawn on Monday.

Earlier on July 30, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah had announced that vaccines would be administered to citizens without CNICs, adding that modalities were being reviewed for the purpose.

For her part, the Sindh Health Department’s media coordinator, Mehar Khursheed, said citizens can get their biometrics done at the vaccination centre and register the cell phone number they are currently using.

Explaining the process, she said, “Every vaccine dose has to be documented. We need to write down the name and details of every person. The biometric facility is available at Expo Centre in Karachi and is being expanded to other 24/7 Mass Vaccination Centres across the city. Where biometric is not available, a valid mobile number will be used.”

The health department official said over 2,000 citizens without CNICs have been vaccinated so far in Karachi.

Besides the Karachi Expo Centre, the 24/7 Mass Vaccination Centres in the city include Dow Ojha Campus, Khaliq Dina Hall, Jinnah Hospital, Lyari General Hospital, Children’s Hospital, SG Hospital New Karachi, SG Hospital Liaquatabad, Sindh Government Qatar Hospital, SG Hospital Murad Memon Goth, SG Hospital Korangi and SG Hospital Saudabad.