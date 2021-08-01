Roof collapse kills five children in Lodhran

At least five children were killed while three others were injured on Sunday when the roof of a room collapsed near Shujaabad Road in Lodhran, according to reports from rescue officials.

According to details, children were watching TV in a room of the under-construction house when the roof collapsed.

Five minors who got trapped in the rubble died while three others were injured and shifted to a hospital for medical treatment.

Upon receiving information, the rescue teams claimed they reached the location in time and pulled all eight children out from under the rubble.

On July 21, at least eight people, including two minors belonging to the same family, died while several others sustained injuries in rain-related incidents in different parts of the country, officials and rescuers reported.

Intermittent monsoon showers continued to pummel Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, inundating the low-lying areas, damaging houses and causing road accidents. A light rain was also reported from Karachi and other parts of Sindh.

Two children of a family died in their sleep, while three other children and the house-owner and his wife sustained multiple injuries after the roof of their house collapsed in Kamal Khel village of district Kohat due to heavy downpour in the city, the local police said.