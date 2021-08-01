HEADLINES

Roof collapse kills five children in Lodhran

By News Desk

At least five children were killed while three others were injured on Sunday when the roof of a room collapsed near Shujaabad Road in Lodhran, according to reports from rescue officials.

According to details, children were watching TV in a room of the under-construction house when the roof collapsed.

Five minors who got trapped in the rubble died while three others were injured and shifted to a hospital for medical treatment.

Upon receiving information, the rescue teams claimed they reached the location in time and pulled all eight children out from under the rubble.

On July 21, at least eight people, including two minors belonging to the same family, died while several others sustained injuries in rain-related incidents in different parts of the country, officials and rescuers reported.

Intermittent monsoon showers continued to pummel Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, inundating the low-lying areas, damaging houses and causing road accidents. A light rain was also reported from Karachi and other parts of Sindh.

Two children of a family died in their sleep, while three other children and the house-owner and his wife sustained multiple injuries after the roof of their house collapsed in Kamal Khel village of district Kohat due to heavy downpour in the city, the local police said.

Previous articlePlanning limited Covid restrictions so people aren’t troubled, Umar says
Next articleImran urges people to adhere to SOPs as Delta variant reboots Covid-19
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Planning limited Covid restrictions so people aren’t troubled, Umar says

ISLAMABAD: Ahead of possible nationwide Covid restrictions due to the rising numbers of infections, Federal Planning Minister Asad Umar and Special Assistant to the...
Read more
HEADLINES

India coerces ECB into forbidding English cricketers from playing KPL

ISLAMABAD: Under immense pressure from the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI), the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has refused to...
Read more
HEADLINES

EU parliamentarians urge European Commission president to raise voice on Kashmir issue

Sixteen European parliamentarians on Friday wrote a letter addressed to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Vice President Josep Borrell to urge...
Read more
HEADLINES

PM’s aide Dr Ishrat Hussain calls it a day

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Institutional Reforms and Austerity Dr Ishrat Hussain has requested Prime Minister Imran khan to relieve him from...
Read more
HEADLINES

Govt announces new prices of petroleum products for fortnight

ISLAMABAD: The federal government announced on Friday new prices of petroleum products for a fortnight, which will be effective from August 1. Taking to Twitter,...
Read more
HEADLINES

Peace in Afghanistan is Pakistan’s earnest desire: Gen Bajwa

RAWALPINDI: A15-member Afghan media delegation visited GHQ and met General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS). Speaking on the occasion, the COAS said...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

rains floods Pakistan
NATIONAL

Improving drainage only way to avoid urban flooding risks: WASA chief

ISLAMABAD: As monsoon rains mark the start of the rainy season, Water and Sanitation Agency chairman Tariq Mehmood Murtaza Sunday said the agency was...

Qatar sets rules for arrivals from Pakistan, other countries

Alvi advises student to request institution to retake test

NHA launches tree plantation drive along highways

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.