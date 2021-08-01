Opinion

Next generation

By Editor's Mail
In psychology, It is said that “We are the product of what we see and imitate in our daily life.” when this quote came across my eyes, held me thinking and wondering about the younger generation of ours. Since the arrival of user-friendly technology, we all have been stuck under the piles of fictional fun which has no real value in the world. While being physically suppressed by these so-called technology, we have left one thing and unnoticed “Our children observing us.”

In the early age of development (3 to 12 years) children’s brain is more like a photocopy machine. Learning from the environment through observation and what they perceive, it will become the part of their personality. Connecting this theory of psychology with what we have today, you will see a lot of children using smartphone fluently and frequently because they learn it by continously observing their parents and relatives. Although alot of studies have shown the negative effects of frequent mobile usage on child mind yet the parents rather than engaging them in some physical activity and intellectual exercises, they hand them over the mind-numbing device and this made me pondering if this didn’t dwindle, how will we be able to generate athletes, scientists and leaders for future. Seeing the scenario, it can be obtained that it’s not the children but the parents who must get aware of this for the sake of their next generation.

Mian Aizaz Ahmed

Shadakot

 

Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

