Cutting through difficulties

The issues like food crisis, unemployment have been greatly highlighted by the mainstream English television channels like BBC, CNN especially in the wake of the current COVID situation. The other day CNN had highlighted the issue of food insecurities in America caused by the current pandemic whereas BBC has been highlighting the larger unemployment crisis in European countries like the UK.

As a matter of fact, countries from the West like the USA, UK should take these issues seriously and must tackle them all head-on given their characteristics, geological structure, socio-economic status.

The recent farmer protests in India had caught the attention of everyone out there. Any crisis in the farming sector should not be allowed to escalate into a bigger issue. By the by, I have been able to see rigorous farming activities going on in my native areas like Korkai, Tiruchendur, Tuticorin, Tirunelveli, Nagercoil, Marthandam, Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu all thanks to the good and bountiful rainfall this ongoing monsoon. Such rigorous agro activities should be encouraged continuously and they must go on back to back with all backup options like water sources, land, finance in place.

Most importantly, agricultural activities, food production and consequent trade activities should be accelerated and even strengthened simultaneously and non-stop. Besides this, the apparent port operations should be fully supported by the regime out there through proper ways like superb infrastructure, reliable tax/tariff system.

Finally, all the countries worldwide should give first priority to the farming and food sectors through proper channels like water sources/financial background and strengthening/safeguarding the plantation areas across the globe.

P Senthil Saravana Durai

Mumbai