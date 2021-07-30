HEADLINES

Pakistan rejects Indian MEA’s comments on recently held AJK elections: FO

By News Desk

Pakistan has categorically rejected the false, untenable and self-serving comments made by the Spokesperson of the Indian Ministry of External Affairs on the recently concluded elections in the Azad State of Jammu and Kashmir.

In a statement issued on Friday, Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said the Indian Charge d’Affaires was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to convey Pakistan’s complete rejection of India’s sham protest and to reiterate Pakistan’s clear and consistent position on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

The Spokesperson said India cannot hide the fact that it is in illegal occupation of parts of Jammu and Kashmir.

To perpetuate its occupation of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir, India has committed horrendous human rights violations against innocent Kashmiris over the past seven decades, and particularly since 5 August 2019.

Previous articleBahrain desires augmented ties with Pakistan, King Hamad tells Qureshi
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Bahrain desires augmented ties with Pakistan, King Hamad tells Qureshi

King Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain on Thursday underlined that Bahrain valued its historic relationship with Pakistan and desired to further augmenting...
Read more
NATIONAL

Five Belgian climbers undertaking mountaineering expedition in Pakistan

Ambassador of Pakistan to the European Union, Belgium, and Luxembourg, Zaheer A. Janjua on Thursday said that a group of 5 Belgian climbers was...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan could overtake India in trade with China in eight years: official

BEIJING: Pakistan could overtake India in trade with China in just eight years, even though its trade volume with China was only one-fifth of...
Read more
NATIONAL

Covid-19 claims 86 more lives, positivity ratio recorded 7.23pc

ISLAMABAD: The national tally of total active Covid-19 cases was recorded as 62,723 on Friday with 4,537 more people tested positive for the deadly...
Read more
NATIONAL

Policy formed to monitor progress on PSDP projects, PM informed

ISLAMABAD: The government has formulated a comprehensive strategy to monitor the pace of development work and the efficient use of funds after a 40...
Read more
NATIONAL

WB approves $100m to support increase literacy in Sindh

ISLAMABAD: The World Bank’s Board of Executive Directors approved $100 million in financing to support Pakistan’s efforts to increase literacy and student retention rates...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Covid-19 claims 86 more lives, positivity ratio recorded 7.23pc

ISLAMABAD: The national tally of total active Covid-19 cases was recorded as 62,723 on Friday with 4,537 more people tested positive for the deadly...

Policy formed to monitor progress on PSDP projects, PM informed

WB approves $100m to support increase literacy in Sindh

TTP leader’s interview with CNN generates strong backlash

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.