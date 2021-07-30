Pakistan rejects Indian MEA’s comments on recently held AJK elections: FO

Pakistan has categorically rejected the false, untenable and self-serving comments made by the Spokesperson of the Indian Ministry of External Affairs on the recently concluded elections in the Azad State of Jammu and Kashmir.

In a statement issued on Friday, Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said the Indian Charge d’Affaires was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to convey Pakistan’s complete rejection of India’s sham protest and to reiterate Pakistan’s clear and consistent position on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

The Spokesperson said India cannot hide the fact that it is in illegal occupation of parts of Jammu and Kashmir.

To perpetuate its occupation of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir, India has committed horrendous human rights violations against innocent Kashmiris over the past seven decades, and particularly since 5 August 2019.