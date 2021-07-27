Monsoon season

Meteorologists of Pakistan have predict heavy rains for next few days, especially in Sindh from 27 July to 6 August have probability of monsoon and heavy rainfall.

In Karachi, it has rained very hard that most of the roads like low lying areas become Lakes. As they discovered that in Karachi and Hyderabad the weather will be the same for the next 2 or 3 days. Few days ago, in different cities of Punjab it had rained and the weather turned into a very pleasant atmosphere. Monsoons and heavy rainfall is a cause of complete breakdown for urban life. Like in Mumbai “city of India” their roads turn into gutters and children are swimming in that kind of water. People who are trying to cross the roads through the area are under water at least up to their knees (extra extra).. As we know covid-19 situation is in place and cases are continuously increasing instead of decreasing.

Arifa Saeed Tunio

Larkana