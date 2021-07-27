Opinion

Monsoon season

By Editor's Mail
11
0

Meteorologists of Pakistan have predict heavy rains for next few days, especially in Sindh from 27 July to 6 August have probability of monsoon and heavy rainfall.
In Karachi, it has rained very hard that most of the roads like low lying areas become Lakes. As they discovered that in Karachi and Hyderabad the weather will be the same for the next 2 or 3 days. Few days ago, in different cities of Punjab it had rained and the weather turned into a very pleasant atmosphere. Monsoons and heavy rainfall is a cause of complete breakdown for urban life. Like in Mumbai “city of India” their roads turn into gutters and children are swimming in that kind of water. People who are trying to cross the roads through the area are under water at least up to their knees (extra extra).. As we know covid-19 situation is in place and cases are continuously increasing instead of decreasing.

Arifa Saeed Tunio

- Advertisement -

Larkana

Previous articleAJK elections
Next articleMenace of drugs 
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Letters

Child abuse in Pakistan

Article 25 (1) of the Pakistani constitution states that "all citizens are equal  before Law and entitled to equal protection of Law" Children also need...
Read more
Letters

Curing corruption 

Corruption is the utilization of public offices, official positions, ranks status, and powers for private benefits. The word corruption is experienced almost everywhere. The...
Read more
Letters

Menace of drugs 

Drug addiction is one of the most detrimental dilemmas in Pakistan . It is alarmingly ruining the lives of hundreds of thousands people in...
Read more
Editorials

AJK elections

As was being predicted by many on the basis of past experience, the AJK elections were won by the party in power in Islamabad....
Read more
Editorials

The long Covid-19 battle

The coronavirus positivity rate, after falling for the past few weeks is yet again ticking upwards in tandem with hospitalization rates. As only a...
Read more
Comment

Violence, law, freedom, and common sense

Was he under the influence of drugs? Was she romantically involved with him then or at any time in the past? Did she go...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

Letters

Curing corruption 

Corruption is the utilization of public offices, official positions, ranks status, and powers for private benefits. The word corruption is experienced almost everywhere. The...

Menace of drugs 

Monsoon season

AJK elections

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.