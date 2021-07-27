Opinion

Menace of drugs 

By Editor's Mail
Drug addiction is one of the most detrimental dilemmas in Pakistan . It is alarmingly ruining the lives of hundreds of thousands people in Pakistan . It takes the youth towards a dark and egregious future and it kills and destroys their lives awfully . Afghanistan is a neighboring country of Pakistan which rapidly supplies dozens of kinds of drugs to Pakistan. UNODC gauged that 800000 youth of Pakistan are addicted to drugs.  Due to these drugs , the life of every soul is falling into destruction and misery. Lastly, I would like to plead to the government of Pakistan to stop the drugs so that the future of Pakistan’s youth would be secured .

Shoail Rashid

Lahore

