Blaming Pakistan not fair

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani yet again raised an accusing finger at Pakistan at the conference on ‘Central and South Asian Regional Connectivity, Challenges and Opportunities’ held at Tashkent, Uzbekistan, alleging that Pakistan was not supporting peace in Afghanistan as 10,000 fighters had entered Afghanistan from its territory. Reacting to his preposterous suggestion Prime Minister Imran Khan rightly said that in view of the role that Pakistan has played in facilitating the peace deal between the USA and the Taliban, and intra-Afghan dialogue– globally acknowledged and appreciated– it was extremely unfair to blame Pakistan for the unfolding scenario in Afghanistan.

The DG ISPR was also right on money in rejecting the Afghan allegations of fighters having entered Afghanistan from Pakistan pointing out that it had been the other way round. The terrorists had been using Afghan soil for attacks in Pakistan and in spite of repeated requests to the Afghan government, no action has been taken by the Afghan government against them. The reality was that the Afghan security, agency, NDS, in collaboration with Indian RAW, has been sponsoring and supporting these attacks. To prevent cross-border movement of the terrorists Pakistan took a unilateral decision to fence the entire Pak-Afghan border on which 90 percent work had been completed. There have been several attacks on the security personnel of Pakistan engaged in fencing the border, resulting in several casualties.

Regrettably the Afghan leaders have persistently been blaming Pakistan and looking askance at the efforts made by her to facilitate a political settlement in Afghanistan. Their rhetoric belies logic and ground realities. Pakistan is the biggest stakeholder among the regional countries in regard to peace in Afghanistan as peace on its soil was inextricably linked to peace in that country. Pakistan had suffered the most due to the conflict in Afghanistan. It has been hosting more than three million Afghan refugees for the last four decades, and during the War on Terror has lost more than 70,000 of its citizens including personnel of the security forces, besides sustaining a loss of $150 billion to its economy.

Afghanistan is a bridge between Central and South Asia and peace in that country is a key to shared regional prosperity through connectivity that the CPEC initiative has thrown open. The success of the CPEC initiative promises transformational change in the economic profile of Pakistan and the regional countries. So logic dictates Pakistan’s sincerity in peace efforts in Afghanistan as being in her own interest.

The Afghan government needs to revisit its stance of finding scapegoats for the situation in Afghanistan and also recognize the enemies of peace in its country. Blaming Pakistan for the turmoil in Afghanistan is not going to help. Pakistan, in spite of the hostility shown by the Afghan government, is ready to promote peace efforts in Afghanistan. Her joining the quadrilateral diplomatic forum comprising Afghanistan, Uzbekistan and the USA to support peace and stability in Afghanistan and foster regional trade and business is a ranting testimony of her peace- making credentials.

Speaking of the ground realities, it is an undeniable fact that Pakistan has been making unrelenting efforts at bilateral and multilateral forums to promote peace in Afghanistan. It has always reiterated a political solution owned and led by the Afghans. It played a pivotal role in bringing Taliban and the USA to the negotiating table that led to the signing of peace deal between them, paving the way for the exit of US forces from Afghanistan. It also used its influence on the Taliban to initiate dialogue with the Afghan government. These efforts have been repeatedly acknowledged by the USA and the world community.

The situation in Afghanistan at the moment is actually attributable to the fact that the USA has made a premature exit. Pakistan has been advocating a responsible pull out by the US and NATO forces. It should not have beeb pulled out before a political settlement was made.

Another reason is that the Afghan government itself is responsible for the continuing confrontation in the country. Immediately after the signing of peace deal between US and Taliban it refused to release the Taliban prisoners as promised in the peace deal as a pre-condition for intra-Afghan dialogue. It said that the issue could be discussed during the dialogue. This led to a stalemate and the negotiations could not commence as envisaged. It took protracted efforts to finally arrange an interface between them. But unfortunately that process has not moved forward

The Afghan government is still holding round about 7000 Taliban prisoners, the release of whom is the sticking point in the parleys between the two. The Taliban have offered a ceasefire in case those prisoners are released and to continue the dialogue. There has been no response by the Afghan government. It does not seem inclined to striking a deal with the Taliban as is evident from the belligerent statements made by Ghani about fighting it out with the Taliban.

Prime Minister Imran Khan was right in saying that why would the Taliban listen to anybody when they were sensing victory, and the dialogue should have been held while the US troops were in Afghanistan.

The Afghan government is not only itself responsible for the situation prevailing in that country, but is also playing in the hands of regional spoilers of peace. India is the biggest culprit in this regard. Continuing turmoil in Afghanistan fits well into her efforts to sabotage CPEC as part of the ‘Contain China’ policy of the USA as her strategic partner. It helps India in furthering her efforts to harm Pakistan by all possible means. The Taliban are also responsible for the unfolding events to some extent for failing to show some flexibility.

