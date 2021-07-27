NATIONAL

Man arrested for stabbing mother, son to death in Rawalpindi

By News Desk

The Rawalpindi police on Tuesday arrested a man, who had allegedly stabbed a toddler and his mother over the weekend, causing the death of both of them.

In a tweet, the police said that their teams arrested the suspect from Chak Beli Bazaar after searching for him for more than 72 hours.

According to Dawn News, a first information report (FIR) was registered on the complaint of deceased Naseem Bibi’s sister under Sections 302 (premeditated murder), 324 (attempted murder) and 376 (punishment for rape) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Shamim Bibi, in her complaint, had said that she and her sister Naseem along with the latter’s 1-1.5 years old son had reached Chak Beli Bazaar on July 24 in order to seek alms, where they were approached by the suspect at around noon.

The suspect had made Naseem and her son sit on his motorcycle and gone towards Mahuta Mohra village, while asking Shamim to wait for them.

Around two hours later, Shamim along with her uncle had started searching for the mother and child, eventually finding Naseem Bibi in a distressed state in a forest in Mahuta Mohra.

Naseem had informed her sister and uncle that the suspect had attacked her and her son with a knife after raping her.

Naseem’s son succumbed to his wound while he was being transported to hospital, while Naseem herself died from her injuries a day after the incident at District Headquarters Hospital Rawalpindi.

