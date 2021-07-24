World

Biden assures Ghani of continued US support: White House

By Reuters
President of Afghanistan Ashraf Ghani meets with US President Joe Biden in Washington, DC, on June 25, 2021. (Photo by Nicholas Kamm / AFP) (Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON: With the last US forces on the way out of Afghanistan, US President Joe Biden assured President Ashraf Ghani of US diplomatic and humanitarian support on Friday as Taliban advances piled pressure on the US-backed government in Kabul.

In a phone call, Biden and Ghani “agreed that the Taliban’s current offensive is in direct contradiction to the movement’s claim to support a negotiated settlement of the conflict,” a White House statement said.

Biden has set a formal end to the US military mission in Afghanistan for August 31 as he looks to disengage from a conflict that started after al Qaeda attacked the United States on September 11, 2001.

Violence has risen sharply since the withdrawal plan was announced in April, with the Taliban launching offensives, taking districts and important border crossings, and encircling or closing in on several provincial capitals.

The Taliban control about half of Afghanistan’s district centres, the senior US general said this week, indicating a rapidly deteriorating security situation.

Biden told Ghani the United States would remain engaged diplomatically “in support of a durable and just political settlement,” the White House said.

The United States is also preparing to begin evacuating thousands of Afghan applicants for special immigration visas (SIVs) who risk retaliation from Taliban insurgents because they worked for the US government.

Biden on Friday authorized up to $100 million from an emergency fund to meet “unexpected urgent” refugee needs stemming from the situation, the White House said.

Biden also authorized the release of $200 million in services and articles from the inventories of US government agencies to meet the same needs, it said.

The State Department condemned the Taliban’s targeted attacks on former interpreters and other Afghans as well as the destruction of infrastructure.

“We vehemently condemn the targeted attacks, the destruction of vital infrastructure, as well as other attacks against the people of Afghanistan,” spokeswoman Jalina Porter said at a regular news briefing.

Educated Afghans — especially women and girls who were barred from school and most work under Taliban rule — have voiced alarm at the insurgents rapid advance, as have members of ethnic and sectarian minorities persecuted under the Taliban’s severe interpretation of Sunni Islam.

The first batch of Afghan evacuees and their families is expected to be flown before the end of the month to Fort Lee, a US military base in Virginia, where they will wait for the final processing of their visa applications.

About 2,500 Afghans could be brought to the facility, about 30 miles (48 km) south of Richmond, the Pentagon said on Monday.

Previous articleShehbaz decries minister’s ‘misogynist’ tirade against Maryam
Reuters

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Canada vows to resettle Afghan interpreters, citing threat from Taliban

TORONTO: Canada announced on Friday it would resettle Afghan interpreters, embassy staff and their families amid a "dynamic and deteriorating" situation in Afghanistan, saying...
Read more
World

Israeli troops kill Palestinian teen in West Bank: Palestinian officials

RAMALLAH: Israeli soldiers shot and killed a Palestinian teenager during a clash in the occupied West Bank on Friday, the Palestinian Health Ministry said. The...
Read more
World

EU watchdog approves Moderna jab for children aged 12 and above

AMSTERDAM: The European medicines watchdog on Friday approved the use of Moderna's coronavirus vaccine for children aged 12 to 17, making it the second jab...
Read more
World

Rahul Gandhi demands inquiry into Pegasus claims

NEW DELHI: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's main political rival Rahul Gandhi on Friday demanded an inquiry into the Pegasus spyware scandal, accusing the...
Read more
World

Taliban claim of controlling 90pc of Afghanistan’s border is ‘absolute lie’: Afghan govt

The Taliban's claim to hold 90 per cent of Afghanistan's borders is an “absolute lie”, the defence ministry said on Friday, insisting that government...
Read more
World

Tajikistan tests combat readiness as Taliban advance in Afghanistan

Tajikistan on Thursday checked the combat readiness of its armed forces in the biggest such exercise in the country's history as the Taliban make...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Sports

Top pick Rashid Khan ready to make his mark in the...

LONDON: Rashid Khan is eager to justify his status as the number one draft pick in the Hundred when he makes his debut in...

Confirmed Covid-19 cases surpass 1 million: NCOC

12 refugee seats become talking point in Kashmir elections

Sindh asks NCOC to block phones of the unvaccinated

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.