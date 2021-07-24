NATIONAL

Shehbaz decries minister’s ‘misogynist’ tirade against Maryam

By Staff Report
ISLAMABAD, PAKISTAN - AUGUST 05: Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur takes part in the protest against Indian move to scrap semi-autonomous status of Kashmir during its 1st anniversary on August 05, 2020 in Islamabad, Pakistan. (Photo by Muhammed Semih Ugurlu/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz chief Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday deplored the “shameful language” used by Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur against his niece Maryam Nawaz during a rally in connection with Sunday’s general election in the mountainous region.

Addressing the meeting, Gandapur had called Nawaz a “daku rani [queen of thieves]”, claiming the PML-N vice president had “plastic surgery done worth Rs80 million”

“I have a lot more to say [about Maryam] but I will only say this to her that if we come to slap, then you will get slapped so much that your [real] face will be uncovered from the Rs80 million [cosmetic] surgery you have done from our [tax] money,” he said.

Responding to the remarks, Sharif, in a tweet, regretted that the language used was “not only violent but also deeply misogynist”.

“Just imagine that people with this mindset have been given the responsibility to govern a country of 220m people,” he said.

RESOLUTION SEEKS GANDAPUR’S RESIGNATION:

Meanwhile, PML-N legislator Hina Pervaiz Butt, submitted a resolution in the Punjab Assembly, asking Gandapur to apologise and tender his resignation for resorting to unsavoury language against his political opponent.

The resolution said the minister’s tirade was “simply intolerable”.

“After the character assassination of political opponents, jailing them on one pretext or the other, now the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government ministers have stooped down so low that they are getting personal in their speeches,” it declared.

“Gandapur’s statement is creating resentment in the PML-N youth [supporters]. Therefore, not only the minister should offer his apology to PML-N vice president but Prime Minister Imran Khan should also remove him from his post immediately.”

Previous articleNavy ship arrives in Russia to participate in Navy Day parade
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Navy ship arrives in Russia to participate in Navy Day parade

ISLAMABAD: PNS Zulfiqar, the lead ship of the F-22P Zulfiqar-class guided-missile frigates of Pakistan Navy, arrived at St Petersburg on Saturday as part of...
Read more
NATIONAL

Election fever in Kashmir takes over Britain

BIRMINGHAM: Thousands of miles away from Muzaffarabad, the capital of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, the election fever has taken over the Kashmir diaspora living...
Read more
NATIONAL

Confirmed Covid-19 cases surpass 1 million: NCOC

ISLAMABAD: Confirmed coronavirus cases surged past 1 million after Pakistan registered 1,841 new infections over the past 24 hours, the National Command and Operation...
Read more
NATIONAL

12 refugee seats become talking point in Kashmir elections

MUZAFFARABAD: Even as the poll campaign to elect the 53-member regional assembly in Azad Jammu and Kashmir has entered into the final phase, the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Sindh asks NCOC to block phones of the unvaccinated

KARACHI: The Sindh government has written a letter to the National Command and Operation Centre requesting it to block in a phased manner the...
Read more
NATIONAL

15 killed, 26 injured in rain-related incidents in KP

ISLAMABAD: At least 15 people were killed and 26 others were injured in separate rain-related incidents during a recent spell of heavy rains in...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Confirmed Covid-19 cases surpass 1 million: NCOC

ISLAMABAD: Confirmed coronavirus cases surged past 1 million after Pakistan registered 1,841 new infections over the past 24 hours, the National Command and Operation...

12 refugee seats become talking point in Kashmir elections

Sindh asks NCOC to block phones of the unvaccinated

15 killed, 26 injured in rain-related incidents in KP

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.