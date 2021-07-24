NATIONAL

Navy ship arrives in Russia to participate in Navy Day parade

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: PNS Zulfiqar, the lead ship of the F-22P Zulfiqar-class guided-missile frigates of Pakistan Navy, arrived at St Petersburg on Saturday as part of its overseas deployment and to participate in the 325th Navy Day celebrations of the Russian Navy.

On arrival, the ship was received by the host navy and Pakistan’s diplomatic mission in Moscow, the navy said on Twitter.

Senior naval officials, diplomats and members of the Pakistani community were also present on the occasion.

A spokesman said the audience was briefed on the role of the Pakistan Navy in maritime security in the South Asian region and that the ship will also participate in the Navy Day event.

The spokesperson added that the participation of PNS Zulfiqar will further enhance bilateral maritime cooperation between Islamabad and Moscow.

Staff Report

