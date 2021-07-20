Sports

Shamsi spins South Africa to victory against Ireland in first T20

By AFP
Dublin , Ireland - 19 July 2021; Tabraiz Shamsi of South Africa celebrates the wicket of Mark Adair of Ireland during the Men's T20 International match between Ireland and South Africa at Malahide Cricket Club in Dublin. (Photo By Harry Murphy/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

DUBLIN: Spinner Tabraiz Shamsi took four wickets as South Africa comfortably beat Ireland by 33 runs in the first game of a three-match T20 series in Dublin on Monday.

Aiden Markram top-scored for the visitors with 39 and David Miller chipped in with 28 as South Africa reached 165-7 in their 20 overs.

Seven of the top eight batsmen reached double figures after the tourists were asked to bat although nobody went on to make a big score.

Ireland slumped to 46-5 in reply, with Harry Tector (36) offering resistance but wickets tumbled regularly and the hosts could only muster 132-9.

Shamsi, the top-ranked bowler in T20 cricket, ended up with figures of 4-27 off his four overs.

The teams meet in Belfast on Thursday and again on Saturday.

The recent One-Day International series between the sides finished 1-1.

Previous articleJeff Bezos, world’s richest man, set for inaugural space voyage
Next articleJemima regrets as Maryam uses anti-Semitic trope to target her children
AFP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Tokyo spectator ban leaves Olympic athletes perplexed

TOKYO: Whether it is sumo, or domestic basketball or baseball matches, Japanese fans have been filling the arenas in recent days leaving Olympic athletes...
Read more
Sports

Parts of hockey legend’s statue stolen

LAHORE: A ball and hockey stick, part of a statue of national hockey great Samiullah Khan, have disappeared in Bahawalpur, social media posts suggested...
Read more
Sports

China to complete construction for 2022 Winter Games by October

BEIJING: China is expected to complete construction work for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics by October, the state-backed Xinhua news agency reported on Sunday. 53...
Read more
Sports

Lewis stars as West Indies down Australia to clinch T20I series

ST LUCIA: Opening batsman Evin Lewis was at his rampaging best with an innings of 79 in setting the West Indies on their way...
Read more
Sports

Pakistan to face India in World T20 group stage

Cricket rivals Pakistan and India have been drawn in the same group at this year's T20 World Cup, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced...
Read more
Sports

Djokovic confirms he will compete at Tokyo Games

TOKYO: World number one Novak Djokovic confirmed he will compete at the Tokyo Olympics as the Serb remains on course to achieve the Golden...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Sports

Shamsi spins South Africa to victory against Ireland in first T20

DUBLIN: Spinner Tabraiz Shamsi took four wickets as South Africa comfortably beat Ireland by 33 runs in the first game of a three-match T20...

Jeff Bezos, world’s richest man, set for inaugural space voyage

Rockets land near Kabul presidential palace during Eid prayers

Epaper – July 20 ISB 2021

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.