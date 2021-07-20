Shamsi spins South Africa to victory against Ireland in first T20

DUBLIN: Spinner Tabraiz Shamsi took four wickets as South Africa comfortably beat Ireland by 33 runs in the first game of a three-match T20 series in Dublin on Monday.

Aiden Markram top-scored for the visitors with 39 and David Miller chipped in with 28 as South Africa reached 165-7 in their 20 overs.

Seven of the top eight batsmen reached double figures after the tourists were asked to bat although nobody went on to make a big score.

Ireland slumped to 46-5 in reply, with Harry Tector (36) offering resistance but wickets tumbled regularly and the hosts could only muster 132-9.

Shamsi, the top-ranked bowler in T20 cricket, ended up with figures of 4-27 off his four overs.

The teams meet in Belfast on Thursday and again on Saturday.

The recent One-Day International series between the sides finished 1-1.