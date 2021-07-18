Opinion

All eyes on Doha talks

The USA retains a low-profile presence

By Editorial
93
0

The Ashraf Ghani government, which fought the Taliban with the military support of the USA and its allies, knows well that with the foreign troops leaving the country it may not survive beyond a few months .  After the consecutive defeat of two superpowers in Afghanistan, no country in the region is willing to get on the wrong side of the Taliban. The Taliban however know that while they may take over Afghanistan they cannot build a war-torn country without international assistance. The powers the Taliban have to deal with are all agreed that Afghanistan has to be in peace with itself, pose no threat to its neighbours and provide no shelter to terrorist groups. This can happen only if there is an inclusive government in Afghanistan representing all major parties. The Doha talks are the last effort to reach a consensus.

The Taliban insist upon the enforcement of Sharia in the country. What constitutes Sharia is to determined by the “muftis” or scholars  in Islamic jurisprudence, so they contend The Taliban have to specifically explain whether they will abide by basic human rights and treat all ethnic and sectarian groups equally and allow women to study and work. Some of the reports about the areas under Taliban control indicate that the Taliban still follow a strict interpretation of Sharia as practised under Mullah Umar. The neighbouring countries also want the Taliban to ensure that they would neither interfere in their internal affairs nor attempt to export their narrow views or support terrorist activities.

- Advertisement -

Making the best of a bad situation, the USA is back in the game through the recently created Pak-Afghan-Tajikistan-US Cooperation Group.  The Group aims at regional connectivity and long-term peace and stability in Afghanistan. What the Group will achieve in coming months and years besides cooperation to expand trade, building transit links, and strengthening business-to-business ties remains unclear. As far as the Pakistan government is concerned, the Group is part of its attempts to seek a long term relationship with the USA.

Pakistan’s ill-timed attempt to convene a three day Afghan Peace Conference has failed as concerned parties are rushing to Doha where vital decisions are expected. Afghanistan’s future may have little hope for peace if the negotiations do not succeed.

Previous articleInflation rages on
Next articleAfghanistan on the brink
Editorial
The Editorial Department of Pakistan Today can be contacted at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Comment

Deserving? or not?

Sex and gender are the perspectives from which most things are judged in a society like Pakistan’s. And since women are the weaker gender,...
Read more
Comment

A crying shame

The strength of a strong criminal justice system is to prove the accused guilty beyond reasonable shadow of doubt and till then, he would...
Read more
Comment

Afghanistan on the brink

“I am tired and sick of war. Its glory is all moonshine. It is only those who have neither fired a shot, nor heard...
Read more
Editorials

Inflation rages on

By removing the subsidy it makes to a wide range of consumer goods, the government in essence substantially jacked up the price of those...
Read more
Comment

The Rohingya people: In search of Livelihood and Nationality

The Rohingya people, largely belong to the Indo- Aryan ethnic group, having a total population of 1,547,778,and  are mainly inhabitants of present Rakhine State,...
Read more
Comment

Support for Kashmiris reiterated 

Pakistan has yet again reiterated its unstinted support to the Kashmiri people in their just, indigenous, unarmed struggle for freedom from forcible illegal occupation...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

E-papers

Epaper – July 18 ISB 2021

Deserving? or not?

A crying shame

Afghanistan on the brink

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.