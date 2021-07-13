Sports

Former Olympian Naveed Alam passes away

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: Former hockey Olympian and member of Pakistan’s winning team in the 1994 Hockey World Cup, Naveed Alam, died due to blood cancer in Lahore on Tuesday. He was 47.

His family informed that he was under treatment in Shaukat Khanum Hospital. He was shifted to the intensive care unit on Monday after his health deteriorated,
news channels reported.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) also expressed grief on Naveed’s demise.

Naveed had competed in the Atlanta Olympics, coached hockey teams from Bangladesh and China, and served as Pakistan Hockey Federation’s development director. He had also served as Pakistan’s hockey team manager at the Beijing Olympic Games in 2008.

News Desk

