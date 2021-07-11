NATIONAL

At UN, Pakistan pledges to work ‘hand-in-hand’ with China

By Staff Report
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES - 2021/07/06: President of the UN Economic and Social Council Ambassador Munir Akram briefs media on on the High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development at UN Headquarters. The forum runs from 6 to 15 July, 2021. (Photo by Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)

NEW YORK: Pakistan’s permanent representative to the United Nations, Munir Akram, has said that the founding of the Communist Party of China in 1921 was a “seminal” event in world history and Pakistan and China will continue to work “hand-in-hand” at the world body to advance the noble cause of peace and development.

In a recent video message to the UN community on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the CPC, Akram said he is “honoured to convey our heartfelt felicitations to the Chinese people on the 100th anniversary of the Communist Party of China. The founding of the CPC in 1921 was a seminal event in world history.”

“Over 100 years, the CPC has led the Chinese people from the depths of poverty and despair to the heights of achievement,” the diplomat said.

“China has undergone an astounding transformation and national consolidation,” he said, hailing poverty alleviation, infrastructure construction, trade upgrading, industrialisation and technological breakthroughs as “unprecedented” achievements in the annals of history.

Noting that Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that China’s success “is something we hope to emulate in Pakistan,” Akram said that Pakistan supports China’s efforts to safeguard world peace, reinvigorate multilateralism, preserve international order and advance global development.

Pakistan’s “time-tested friendship with China,” and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, which is a major project of the Belt and Road Initiative, provide an enduring framework for the continued strengthening of bilateral ties, said the ambassador.

“And, our All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership remains a strong anchor for peace, progress and prosperity,” he said, adding that “Pakistan will continue to work hand-in-hand with China at the United Nations to advance the noble cause of peace and development not only for our countries but for all developing countries.”

Previous articleUS considers intervening as legal battle between Saudi crown prince, former spymaster threatens to expose secrets
Next articleSyria’s president decrees 50pc salary hike amid harsh crisis
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

PM decides to relaunch PTI in interior Sindh to give PPP tough time

ISLAMABAD: In a major move, Prime Minister Imran Khan has decided to open a new front against the ruling Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) in...
Read more
HEADLINES

PTI faces strong challenge from PPP as electioneering enters critical phase in AJK

MUZAFFARABAD: Campaigning for general election in Azad Jammu and Kashmir is in full swing and top politicians are mobilising public support for their candidates....
Read more
NATIONAL

Minister wants people aged above 50 to receive Covid jabs on priority

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning and Development and head of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) Asad Umar on Sunday called for vaccinating people...
Read more
NATIONAL

PTI contends SC’s acceptance of review petition closes door for judicial accountability

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government, in regard to the Supreme Court’s April decision to accept Justice Qazi Faez Isa review petition against its June 19,...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistanis among 12 dead, 26 hurt in Turkey bus crash

Twelve people died and 26 others were injured when a bus carrying migrants crashed in eastern Turkey on Saturday night, local media reported, quoting...
Read more
NATIONAL

Woman found dead in Lahore’s DHA

LAHORE: A 29-year-old model was found dead at her house in Lahore’s DHA Phase IV, the police said Sunday morning. The victim was unmarried and...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Pakistanis among 12 dead, 26 hurt in Turkey bus crash

Twelve people died and 26 others were injured when a bus carrying migrants crashed in eastern Turkey on Saturday night, local media reported, quoting...

Woman found dead in Lahore’s DHA

‘Barren hills turning green’: PM lauds plantation drive’s results

Pakistan fails to reap demographic dividend

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.