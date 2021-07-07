Talks with the ‘angry Baloch’

Prime Minister Imran Khan is right when he says that addressing the grievances of the alienated Baloch youth would prevent hostile elements from using them to spread chaos. For this Mr Khan is prepared to hold talks with the Baloch insurgents. What one would like to remind him is that while lack of development in the province is one of the grievances in Balochistan, what is equally, if not more, important is a feeling in the province that it has no voice in the echelons of power and that decisions about Balochistan are made without taking the Baloch on board and solemn promises made with them are broken. The grim history of Balochistan is not simply spread over a decade or so but begins soon after the creation of Pakistan. The forced annexation of Kalat state while this could have been done peacefully, use of military force against those who opposed One Unit under Ayub Khan. Dismissal of the first ever-elected government of Balochistan by Zulfikar Ali Bhutto accompanied by a military operation. Despite all these negative developments, the Baloch nationalists joined the mainstream and fought the elections in 1988 hoping that this would make the tone-deaf strong centre hear their voice.

Hell broke loose after Akbar Bugti was killed in military action ordered by Pervez Musharraf. This showed that the establishment was not willing to resolve Balochistan’s issues through talks. The cruel method to quell the insurgency added fuel to the fire. This helped foreign agencies to use the situation to fulfil their nefarious plans.

- Advertisement -

Sui gas reached Karachi, Lahore and Peshawar but for decades it was not available to the people of Balochistan. The Baloch nationalists want the control of the province’s resources and a say in development projects made for Balochistan. They also demand an end to forced disappearances and the release of all those forcibly taken away.

Holding talks with the Baloch insurgents is a good idea provided it has the backing of the establishment. BNP (M) chief Akhtar Mengal left the ruling alliance as the aforementioned demands were not fulfilled. Perhaps new developments have led to a rethinking among those who matter. But talks with the insurgent leaders might require a general amnesty and a release of all in custody, as happens in situations of the type. This is where the establishment’s nod would be necessary.