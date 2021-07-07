NATIONAL

Pakistan, Qatar spirit of brotherhood evolving into enduring partnership, says COAS

By News Desk

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said that Pakistan and Qatar shared great history of cordial relations and a deep spirit of brotherhood, which are being transformed into an enduring partnership, a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations said.

The military’s media wing said General Qamar, who is on a two-day official visit to Qatar, called on Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defence Affairs Dr Khalid Bin Mohammed Al Attiyah and Chief of Staff Qatar Armed Forces of the State of Qatar Lieutenant General (Pilot) Ghanim Bin Shaheen Al-Ghanim on Wednesday.

During the meetings matters of mutual interest, defence, security cooperation and regional and geo-political environment were discussed, according to the ISPR.

On the occasion, the COAS said that both countries share the great history of cordial relations and a deep spirit of brotherhood, which are being transformed into an enduring partnership. He also appreciated the role of Qatar in the Afghan peace process.

The ISPR said that Qatari dignitaries also appreciated Pakistan’s continuous efforts for peace and stability in the region and pledged to keep working for better relations between the two brotherly countries.

Both sides underscored the importance of further enhancing the cooperation in all fields, it further said.

On Monday, Commander Turkish Land Forces General Umit Dundar had called on General Qamar at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi and discussed bilateral military cooperation.

“During the meeting, matters of mutual and professional interest with special emphasis on defence and security collaboration between the two brotherly countries were discussed,” the military’s media wing had said in a statement.

Pakistan “highly values” its brotherly relations with Turkey which are deeply rooted in history and entrenched in our cultural and religious affinities, the communique quoted Gen Qamar as saying.

Both sides had agreed to further optimise military to military ties particularly in training and counter-terrorism domains, it added.

News Desk

