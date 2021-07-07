Dilip Kumar, who brought realism to Bollywood, dies aged 98

MUMBAI: Dilip Kumar, one of the biggest stars in the golden age of Indian cinema from the 1940s to the 1960s, died Wednesday aged 98, a family friend said.

“With a heavy heart and profound grief, I announce the passing away of our beloved Dilip Saab, [a] few minutes ago,” Faisal Farooqui tweeted from Kumar’s official account. He had been battling illness for some time.

Kumar was born Yousuf Khan in Peshawar, now in Pakistan, on December 11, 1922, the fourth of 12 children to Ayesha and Mohammad Sarwar Khan. His father was a fruit merchant. and moved the family to Bombay, now known as Mumbai, then to Deolali, in west India, where Dilip attended the Barnes School. He then enrolled in Khalsa College in Bombay.

He wanted to play soccer or cricket professionally, but the family’s economic situation forced him to look for work elsewhere. For a time he was an assistant in an army canteen in Poona (now Pune). A chance encounter with a former teacher changed his life. When he said he was looking for a job, the teacher introduced him to the pioneering Indian actress Devika Rani, who, along with Himanshu Rai, had established the Bombay Talkies studio. The idea was to get a job, any job, but Rani asked if he would consider becoming an actor. Kumar, who had seen only one film in his life — a war documentary — was flummoxed, but the money persuaded him. Rani also said that taking on a Hindu screen name to obscure his Muslim background would help his career. He became Dilip Kumar.