Ameer Bhatti takes oath as LHC chief justice

LAHORE: Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti took oath as the new chief justice of the Lahore High Court on Tuesday.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar administered the oath at a ceremony at Governor House in Lahore, which was also attended by Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

Justice Bhatti is the 51st chief justice of the high court.

He was elevated to the LHC on March 12, 2011, and will retire on March 7, 2024.

Before his elevation to LHC, Justice Bhatti served as a member of American Bar Association between 2000-2002, general secretary of the Multan High Court Bar Association from 1999-2000, legal advisor to several government- and non-government organisations including Water and Power Development Authority, House Building Finance Company and Multan Development Authority.

His predecessor, retired Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan, had reached superannuation on Monday after serving the judiciary for over eleven years.