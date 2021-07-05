NATIONAL

Three soldiers martyred in Afghanistan cross-border attack

By Reuters
Pakistani army soldiers gather near a vehicle at a border terminal in Ghulam Khan, a town in North Waziristan, on the border between Pakistan and Afghanistan, on January 27, 2019. - Afghans harboured furtive hopes on January 27 that talks between the US and Taliban leaders could end decades of conflict, despite fears an American withdrawal might unleash even more violence. American negotiators and the Taliban on January 26 said the two sides had made substantial progress in the most recent round of talks in Qatar, promising to meet again to continue discussions that could pave the way for official peace negotiations. (Photo by FAROOQ NAEEM / AFP) (Photo credit should read FAROOQ NAEEM/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Militants martyred three soldiers close to the border with Afghanistan in North Waziristan, where militants from the proscribed Afghanistan-based Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan group have been targeting the military, security sources told Reuters.

The militants fired on a checkpoint in Spinwam district, in the latest of a spate of attacks on security forces, government officials and suspected collaborators in North Waziristan.

The military said it was looking into the report.

The rash of violence in tribal lands has coincided with the Afghanistan Taliban’s offensive against the government in Kabul, as the United States hastens its departure from Afghanistan.

Afghanistan’s government has accused Pakistan of providing covert support for the Taliban, which Islamabad denies.

Islamabad has said any peace deal with the Afghan Taliban should ensure groups, like the TTP, do not use Afghanistan as a safe haven for attacks on Pakistan once Nato forces withdraw.

On June 30, two soldiers were martyred in the Dwatoi district of North Waziristan, after militants opened fire from across the Afghanistan border.

Days earlier, on June 20, a soldier was martyred in another attack in Spinwam district. In May, militants ambushed and martyred four soldiers fencing the disputed border with Afghanistan in the southwest province of Balochistan.

