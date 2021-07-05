Sports

Amir needs domestic success for international return: Younis

By The Associated Press
AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - MARCH 07: Head Coach Waqar Younis of Pakistan fronts the media at the press conference after the 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup match between South Africa and Pakistan at Eden Park on March 7, 2015 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Anthony Au-Yeung-ICC/ICC via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Bowling coach Waqar Younis feels it will be tough for paceman Mohammad Amir to make a comeback to international cricket without first impressing domestically.

Amir retired from international play last December, claiming he was mentally tortured by his teammates and coaches. The left-arm fast bowler played in the recent Pakistan Super League with minimal success.

He reportedly met with Pakistan Cricket Board chief executive Wasim Khan earlier this year, leading to speculation of a return before the T20 World Cup in October.

“No doubt he’s a fine cricketer, but if he doesn’t want to take his retirement back and impress selectors by playing cricket, it will be hard,” Younis told reporters via videoconference from England on Monday.

“It’s Pakistan cricket, it’s not yours or my cricket [team], you have to do the right things to play for your country. This is not a franchise cricket and one got to remember that.”

Younis said he was not aware of any meeting between Khan and Amir.

“To be honest I didn’t know about this [meeting],” he said. “He [Khan] is head of the cricket and he has every right to meet whosoever he wants to see […] he went there in his personal capacity and we did not know about it.”

Amir played for Karachi Kings in the PSL but could take only five wickets in 11 matches at an average of 69.80. Karachi was knocked out after losing both of their playoffs.

Amir took 259 wickets across 36 tests, 61 one-day internationals and 50 T20s.

He was 18 when he was banned in 2010 for five years and jailed for three months for spot-fixing in a Test series in England. He was allowed to return to cricket a few months early and recalled by Pakistan in 2016.

In 2019, he no longer wanted to play Tests, to focus on white-ball cricket and prolong his international career.

Amir’s last international was in August 2020 in a T20 against England.

Previous articleSHC adjourns disqualification case against Murad
The Associated Press

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Japan selects basketball player Hachimura, wrestler Susaki as flagbearers

TOKYO: Japan has selected basketball player Rui Hachimura and wrestler Yui Susaki as joint flagbearers for the Tokyo Olympics, organisers said on Monday, placing...
Read more
Sports

Wimbledon to have maximum capacity crowds from quarter-finals onwards

LONDON: Wimbledon will have capacity crowds from the singles quarter-finals onwards as COVID-19 restrictions on attendances are relaxed, the All England Club announced on...
Read more
Sports

Bucks head to finals, Phoenix after slamming Hawks

WASHINGTON: The Milwaukee Bucks are returning to the NBA Finals for the first time since 1974 after Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday combined for...
Read more
Sports

England paceman Robinson free to resume career after tweet storm

LONDON: Ollie Robinson is free to play for England again after receiving an eight-game ban -- five of them deferred -- for offensive tweets...
Read more
Sports

Federer glides into last 16 at Wimbledon

LONDON: Roger Federer moved into the fourth round of a Grand Slam tournament for the 69th time on Saturday, overcoming a raucous home crowd and...
Read more
Sports

Sania Mirza makes ‘difficult decision’ over son for Olympic call of duty

Sania Mirza will become the first Indian woman to compete in four Olympic Games but she admitted on Thursday it will be “difficult” to...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Sindh says not in position to host potential influx of Afghan...

KARACHI: The Sindh government on Monday demanded the federal government set up camps in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and former tribal areas to deal with...

Nadia Jamil left stranded on Heathrow after British Airways staff ‘abandons’ her

PIA brings back 155 stranded nationals from Doha

Zardari seeks pre-arrest bail in New York apartment case

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.